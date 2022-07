In the wake of losing his father-like mentor, Tyrese Gibson is not only mourning deeply but he is blessing families along the way. On Sunday, the longtime R&B singer shared the passing of Reggie Andrews, songwriter and beloved music educator, whom he considered his father, in the absence of his biological father. Andrews was his music teacher at Alain LeRoy Locke College Preparatory Academy in Los Angeles. He died at age 74 on June 23, according to Billboard.

