Texas State

This Is Texas' Most Popular Junk Food

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

We all love to indulge in junk food every now and then. Whether it's candy, salty snacks, or frozen treats, we all have those go-to junk food snacks.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's most popular junk food. The website says, "Researchers at Zippia, The Career Expert, compiled data from Google Trends to identify the most popular junk food snacks in each of the 50 states."

According to the list, the most popular junk food in Texas is Funyuns. Other popular junk foods on the list were Ruffles, granola bars, donuts, and Oreos.

Here's each state's favorite junk food:

  • Alabama- Ruffles
  • Alaska- granola bars
  • Arizona- Cheez-Its
  • Arkansas- Doritos
  • California- Cheetos
  • Colorado- Cosmic Brownies
  • Connecticut- Oreos
  • Delaware- Fritos
  • Florida- mini doughnuts
  • Georgia- Lay's Chips
  • Hawaii- Oreos
  • Idaho- Cliff Bars
  • Illinois- Skinny Pop Popcorn
  • Indiana- Pringles
  • Iowa- Pringles
  • Kansas- Nutter Butters
  • Kentucky- Fritos
  • Louisiana- PayDays
  • Maine- Ritz Crackers
  • Maryland- Oreos
  • Massachusetts- Crunch bars
  • Michigan- Sour Patch Kids
  • Minnesota- Snickers
  • Mississipi- Twinkies
  • Missouri- Grandma's
  • Montana- Rice Krispies Treats
  • Nebraska- Fritos
  • Nevada- KitKat bars
  • New Hampshire- Almond Joys
  • New Jersey- Oreos
  • New Mexico- beef jerky
  • New York- Chips Ahoy
  • North Carolina- Starburst
  • North Dakota- sunflower seeds
  • Ohio- Starburst
  • Oklahoma- Sour Patch Kids
  • Oregon- Kettle chips
  • Pennsylvania- Hershey's
  • Rhode Island- Ritz Crackers
  • South Carolina- salt and vinegar chips
  • South Dakota- Milky Ways
  • Tennessee- Baby Ruth
  • Texas- Funyuns
  • Utah- 3 Musketeers
  • Vermont- Muffins
  • Virginia- Oreos
  • Washington- Cheez-Its
  • West Virginia- Lay's Chips
  • Wisconsin- Twix
  • Wyoming- sunflower seeds

This Is The Most Famous Song About Texas

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about each state. The website states, "The tracks span all genres, topics, and decades. But they all have one thing in common: celebrating their respective state."
TEXAS STATE
Here's Where To Get The Best Hot Dog In Texas

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
TEXAS STATE
Many Small Businesses At Risk Of Closing Due To Inflation, Energy Prices

Small businesses across the country are in danger of shutting down due to sky-high inflation and elevated energy prices. Nearly half of small businesses owners said in a nationwide poll they're not sure they'll stay open through the fall. Glenn Hamer, president of the Texas Association of Business, says the situation isn't as bad at the local level. That's partly thanks to Houston’s being the Energy Capital of the World.
HOUSTON, TX
