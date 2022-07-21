ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study Shows Men Get Hungrier When They’re Hot

By Sierra Marquina
 3 days ago
There's a serious heat wave around the country and a new study has shown that weather affects more than just your temperature if you're a man.

According to the study, they put 13 men and 14 women in the sun for half an hour and then asked them about their appetites. Men said they felt hungry while women reported no change.

Ryan Seacrest shared on-air they then looked further at 3,000 people and found that men increased their food consumption by 17% in the summer, while women’s caloric intake stayed the same. Apparently, after checking blood samples, men were producing more ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates the appetite.

