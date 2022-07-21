ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bomber Brothers: Much ado about nothing with Aaron Judge response

By Writers
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVinj_0gnlHUpC00

In the latest episode of the Bomber Brothers podcast, Shaun and Ryan Chichester react to the comments from Aaron Judge after he was asked an on-the-spot question about a young fan worried that he wouldn't be a Yankee next season.

The question clearly caught Judge off guard, and the Yankee slugger didn't want to lie and say he would be back for sure, so you got the answer you heard before the All-Star Game, which left many panicking that Judge had somehow already made up his mind that he wouldn't be back in pinstripes in 2023.

Also on the podcast, reviews of part one of "The Captain," and the biggest keys to make the second half of the season even better for the Yankees (looking at you, Josh Donaldson).

Listen below and be sure to subscribe!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Michael Perez has been traded to the New York Mets, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Mets are in dire need of catching help after Tomas Nido's injury, and as a result, they have acquired Perez. That's now back-to-back moves between the two clubs in 24 hours, as Daniel Vogelbach was shipped from Pittsburgh to Queens Friday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aaron Judge
CBS Boston

Wade Boggs, Jim Rice speak on David Ortiz's Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The fraternity of Red Sox legends in the Hall of Fame is adding another member this weekend.David Ortiz, who powered the team to World Series championships in 2004, 2007, and 2013, will officially be inducted on Sunday. Several of his former teammates - including the likes of Jason Varitek, Pedro Martinez, among others - will be in attendance at the ceremony Sunday. But so will heroes of older Red Sox generations.WBZ-TV's Dan Roche had a chance to catch up with Hall of Famers Wade Boggs and Jim Rice Saturday to chat about their memories of Ortiz and how...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ado#Much Ado About Nothing#Bomber Brothers#Yankees
Yardbarker

New York Mets Discussed Trade Offer With Nationals for Josh Bell

The deal would see the Mets send an upper level minor league starting pitcher and outfielder to Washington in exchange for Bell and a big-league relief pitcher. However, as of this date, It's unknown if an agreement is close or if it will get done. Sources have also indicated that the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams that are interested in Bell, too.
MLB
FanNation Fastball

HUGE Injury News About New York Yankees Star

On Friday, According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, reported that New York Yankees star Michael King has a fractured right elbow. Sherman: "Michael King has a fracture in his right elbow, according to sources. Devastating to him and the Yankees. He along with Holmes have been the Yankee best relievers."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Give Brian Cashman credit for 2022, but Yankees should’ve been here already

There’s been very little for New York Yankees fans to complain about in 2022. The team has the best record in baseball and is set up nicely to make a World Series run. But many fans will tell you that this has been a long time coming and that the bumps in the road in both 2020 and 2021 should’ve never happened. Blame the pandemic, blame unforeseen regressions, blame a faux Red Sox ALCS run, whatever you want. There were a ton of factors that slowed down this version of the Yankees the last few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Bryan Reynolds

The Pittsburgh Pirates inhabit part of Major League Baseball’s perpetual underclass by failing to invest in paying their homegrown players and not sacrificing their firstborn for perpetual competence like the Tampa Bay Rays do (this is a joke). As a result, the Pirates are often open to trade any of their players who might become too expensive before they feel like they have the pieces to make a limited run to the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy