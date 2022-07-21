Bomber Brothers: Much ado about nothing with Aaron Judge response

In the latest episode of the Bomber Brothers podcast, Shaun and Ryan Chichester react to the comments from Aaron Judge after he was asked an on-the-spot question about a young fan worried that he wouldn't be a Yankee next season.

The question clearly caught Judge off guard, and the Yankee slugger didn't want to lie and say he would be back for sure, so you got the answer you heard before the All-Star Game, which left many panicking that Judge had somehow already made up his mind that he wouldn't be back in pinstripes in 2023.

Also on the podcast, reviews of part one of "The Captain," and the biggest keys to make the second half of the season even better for the Yankees (looking at you, Josh Donaldson).

