Woman Killed By Train In Washougal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a car that crashed in a Beaverton yard died Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The car crashed into a yard in the 19300 block of SW Blanton, officials said, and added the “vehicle that crashed was associated with the yard it crashed in.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The body of a woman who was recently reported missing has been found in a field, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a search crew found the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra in a field near Sunnyside Road, officials said.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was arrested for reckless driving and DUII after allegedly racing down a Washington County highway and weaving through traffic at more than 100 mph. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it was the result of a concerted effort to catch a speedster their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A brazen biker was tracked down by the Washington County Sheriff's Office air support unit Friday morning after several commuters reported the motorcyclist driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour down Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area. Over the previous few days, law...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oaks Amusement Park told visitors to go home early Friday evening after a fight that broke out among minors escalated into a reported threat to “shoot up the park,” Portland police said. The park confirmed to KOIN 6 News that management decided to...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has recovered a firearm found in a child’s car seat after a Thursday night crash in north Portland. Police say officers from the North Precinct responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of North Hurst Avenue where arriving officers found a silver car in the middle of the street. The car’s bumper was detached and hanging off after hitting an empty vehicle according to police.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot by a resident after breaking into a home early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Northeast 22nd Avenue. They found a man who had been shot a few blocks away. They used a tourniquet on the arm of the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Oaks Amusement Park closed early Friday night after incidents of “unruly behavior and altercations.” The amusement park’s Open Skate Session was also canceled. The park posted to Facebook sharing the news shortly after 7:30 p.m. saying, “This behavior did not align with...
The community continues to grieve another teenager shot and killed over the weekend at a party in Vancouver. 19-year-old Alex Castagnoli and 18-year-old Amadou Keita were shot and killed at that party early Sunday. The suspect is still out there.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — The body of a woman reported missing in Happy Valley has been found. 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was last seen on Tuesday near Sunnyside Road and Valley View Terrace. She was reported missing after failing to report for work on Wednesday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his vehicle crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver, identified as 54-year-old Lee W. Joner, of Ridgefield, was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A Marion County Grand Jury unanimously found three Salem police officers justified in the shooting death of 16-year-old Robert Brown. The shooting took place July 13 as officers with the Salem Police Department attempted to arrest Brown with probable cause that he was responsible for a downtown Salem shooting on June 13 and a March 18 shooting at the Salem Center Mall. Both shootings injured victims.
Portland, Ore — An armed suspect in a domestic violence dispute was shot and killed early Sunday morning in an Officer-Involved Shooting in the Centennial neighborhood. Portland Police officers from the East precinct responded to a report of a male and a female physically fighting in the area of Southeast 148th avenue and Southeast Clinton Street, at 12:06 am.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was shot and killed July 10 in Northeast Portland’s King neighborhood has been identified. Police said they found 42-year-old Jesse Bryan Woods dead when they responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. near the corner of NE 12th and Prescott.
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – A death investigation is underway in Clackamas after a missing woman was found dead Thursday. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 46-year-old Amy Jean Myhra was found in a field near the 11200 block of Sunnyside Road in Clackamas. Investigators said...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake rattled the Portland metro area overnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Hillsboro and Aloha at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of about 10.8 miles. Scott Burns, a professor of...
Thieves have been sawing off catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and selling the precious metals inside them. But there’s another type of catalytic crime going on. Some businesses have been paying to have the pollution-prevention devices illegally removed from their diesel trucks to boost their performance. The...
Comments / 0