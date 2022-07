Portland, Ore. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect they said tried to run over officers, leading to one officers shooting at the driver. Officers from the North Precinct were called to the 6700 block of North Fessenden Street at 1:12 AM Tuesday morning on a report of shots being fired. A witness told police they heard a shot in the area. Another witness said they heard a shot, saw a flash from a gun and thought they may have just witnessed someone being shot.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO