The crash site was reported at around 11 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Nissan Parkway. Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident, including a big rig. A red van and the semi-truck were seen inoperable on the side of the road. Both vehicles were observed with significant damage. The semi reportedly suffered a blow-out leading up to the collision. The trucker veered across the median and crashed into several other vehicles.

CANTON, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO