Denver weather: Hot dry-out begins Thursday, persists into early weekend

Thursday may be the first day of an early weekend dryout in Denver, with only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Today's high could reach near 96.

Chances for rain remain slight Friday, but temps could climb to a high near 100 as clouds subside. Saturday is expected to see a 40% chance of rain in the early afternoon, but could remain fully hot and sunny with a high near 98.

Sunday could see temperature highs dip near 86 as thunderstorms and showers are "likely" to blow back over the area.

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.