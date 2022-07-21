ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver weather: Hot dry-out begins Thursday, persists into early weekend

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
 3 days ago
Denver Colorado skyline. Photo Credit: Starcevic (iStock). Starcevic

Thursday may be the first day of an early weekend dryout in Denver, with only a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Today's high could reach near 96.

Chances for rain remain slight Friday, but temps could climb to a high near 100 as clouds subside. Saturday is expected to see a 40% chance of rain in the early afternoon, but could remain fully hot and sunny with a high near 98.

Sunday could see temperature highs dip near 86 as thunderstorms and showers are "likely" to blow back over the area.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Calm wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

