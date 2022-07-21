ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Roundup: Biden has COVID / Kenilworth charter school / LSU researchers

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 3 days ago

Tested positive: President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, the White House says. Biden, 79, reportedly has “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid. He will isolate and continue...

www.businessreport.com

Related
US News and World Report

Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, making him the highest profile statistic in a pandemic that has sickened nearly 90 million Americans and killed more than 1 million. [. REPORT:. Anxiety Grows Among Americans as Crisis After Crisis Spirals Out of Control ]. The president "is fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Biden and Trump: a Contrast in Coronavirus Patients

President Joe Biden sought to reassure the nation Thursday that he's OK and working hard as he grapples with a coronavirus case the White House said was basically inevitable. "Hey, folks, I guess you heard. This morning I tested positive for COVID," a maskless, business-suited president said in a video posted on social media. "I've been double vaccinated, double boosted, symptoms are mild, and I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns."
POTUS
The Atlantic

Middle Eastern Autocrats Embarrassed Biden at Will

President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
POTUS
Newsweek

Trump Did the Crime, Biden May Do the Time | Opinion

While the Jan. 6 committee has done a masterful job in laying out the numerous federal crimes Trump committed in his desperate attempt to hold on to power — from conspiracy to defraud the government to obstructing an official proceeding to inciting a rebellion to witness tampering — the committee is virtually powerless to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden’s migrant surge swamps DC

On direct orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security released 79,652 migrants into the United States last month after they were detained for illegally crossing the southern border. This brings the total number of illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. on Biden’s watch to 1,335,959.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden has fatigue, dry cough, symptoms started Wed. night - physician

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough, Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday in a letter to the White House press secretary after the president tested positive for COVID-19. Biden's mild symptoms started Wednesday evening, O'Connor said in the letter to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that he anticipated Biden would respond favorably to treatment.
HEALTH
BBC

Biden's doctor: President's Covid symptoms 'have improved'

US President Joe Biden's condition has improved since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has said. The 79-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue. His doctor says he is responding well to medication. Mr Biden has continued working while in isolation, according to...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor. “The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness. O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.” Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. O’Connor said Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that is spreading throughout the country, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sunday, “It is the BA.5 variant.”
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Track looks to pump up US fan base ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When international track and field officials wanted to place their world championships in the U.S. for the first time, the running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was the easy choice. But pictures of half-empty stands in a sparkling new 25,000-seat track stadium in Eugene, Oregon, and readouts of TV ratings that didn’t beat a routine NASCAR race re-emphasized a decades-old reality: When it comes to spectating, not competing, track is a niche sport in the United States. Track and field’s leaders would like that to change over the next six years, especially in...
EUGENE, OR

