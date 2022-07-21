Roundup: Biden has COVID / Kenilworth charter school / LSU researchers
By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
3 days ago
Tested positive: President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, the White House says. Biden, 79, reportedly has “very mild symptoms” and has begun taking Paxlovid. He will isolate and continue...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s Covid diagnosis risks upending, at least in the near term, the White House’s midterm strategy, costing him valuable time on the road and potentially raising questions about his age and fitness. For a White House staff struggling to bolster his record-low approval...
President Joe Biden tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, making him the highest profile statistic in a pandemic that has sickened nearly 90 million Americans and killed more than 1 million. [. REPORT:. Anxiety Grows Among Americans as Crisis After Crisis Spirals Out of Control ]. The president "is fully vaccinated...
President Joe Biden sought to reassure the nation Thursday that he's OK and working hard as he grapples with a coronavirus case the White House said was basically inevitable. "Hey, folks, I guess you heard. This morning I tested positive for COVID," a maskless, business-suited president said in a video posted on social media. "I've been double vaccinated, double boosted, symptoms are mild, and I really appreciate your inquiries and concerns."
President Joe Biden’s much-touted trip to the Middle East—his first as president—was almost entirely devoid of drama or excitement. It produced no significant deliverables, nor was it meant to. To be underwhelmed, however, is to miss a more troubling story. The visit may have been pointless and performative, but it was also a major setback for American interests, confirming what many long suspected: Supposed allies can disrespect, embarrass, and undermine the United States at will.
While the Jan. 6 committee has done a masterful job in laying out the numerous federal crimes Trump committed in his desperate attempt to hold on to power — from conspiracy to defraud the government to obstructing an official proceeding to inciting a rebellion to witness tampering — the committee is virtually powerless to hold Trump accountable for his actions.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
On direct orders from President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security released 79,652 migrants into the United States last month after they were detained for illegally crossing the southern border. This brings the total number of illegal immigrants caught and released into the U.S. on Biden’s watch to 1,335,959.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday. The variant, known as BA.5, is...
July 21 (UPI) -- The Alabama man who allegedly called in a threat to assassinate President Joe Biden to the White House switchboard faces federal charges. John Andrew Bazor, Jr., of Mobile, Ala., is charged with threatening to kill Biden. According to U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Joseph V. Paul's...
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has a runny nose and fatigue with an occasional dry cough, Biden's physician Kevin O'Connor said on Thursday in a letter to the White House press secretary after the president tested positive for COVID-19. Biden's mild symptoms started Wednesday evening, O'Connor said in the letter to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, adding that he anticipated Biden would respond favorably to treatment.
US President Joe Biden's condition has improved since he first tested positive for Covid-19, the White House has said. The 79-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms, including a runny nose and fatigue. His doctor says he is responding well to medication. Mr Biden has continued working while in isolation, according to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden continues to “improve significantly” despite a lingering sore throat from his coronavirus infection, according to an update Sunday from his doctor. “The president is responding to therapy as expected,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor in his latest note. Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness. O’Connor wrote that Biden still has a sore throat, though other symptoms, including a cough, runny nose and body aches, “have diminished considerably.” Biden tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning. O’Connor said Saturday that the president likely became infected with a highly contagious variant, known as BA.5, that is spreading throughout the country, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said Sunday, “It is the BA.5 variant.”
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — When international track and field officials wanted to place their world championships in the U.S. for the first time, the running mecca that embedded Nike into American culture was the easy choice. But pictures of half-empty stands in a sparkling new 25,000-seat track stadium in Eugene, Oregon, and readouts of TV ratings that didn’t beat a routine NASCAR race re-emphasized a decades-old reality: When it comes to spectating, not competing, track is a niche sport in the United States. Track and field’s leaders would like that to change over the next six years, especially in...
