Garage engulfed in flames in Boynton Beach

MIAMI – A woman has been hospitalized Friday after a shooting between two cars in northwest Miami-Dade.According to police, the shooting happened along NW 27 Avenue.In addition to the woman, police said another person was also hit and hospitalized, but no details have been shared about this second victim.The conditions of both victims are unknown, and it's unclear if they were passengers or pedestrians.CBS4's Gabrielle Arzola saw police holding a child in their arms. Arzola also saw a woman on the scene being handcuffed. Investigators said they have one person in custody.If you have any info on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO