ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Garage engulfed in flames in Boynton Beach

By Skyler Shepard
cw34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A single family residence's garage was engulfed in flames and smoke on Thursday morning. Palm Beach...

cw34.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Worker rescued after tree trimming truck caught fire

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters rescued a worker who found himself stuck in a bucket while trimming trees after his truck caught fire. It happened before 9 a.m. on Lowson Boulevard in Sherwood Park, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. The worker was up near the top of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

1 killed, 3 transported after crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash in Miramar, police said. Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Island Drive and Pembroke Road, early Sunday morning.
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Teen missing in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie Police say Nicolas Hawkins was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday when he left his home on SW Tulip Boulevard. Nicolas is 5'6", 155 pounds, with brown hair...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crashes in Wellington; man found shot and wounded inside

WELLINGTON — A man was found shot and injured Friday evening in a car after the vehicle crashed on a Wellington street, police said Saturday. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Forest Hill Boulevard west of State Road 7 sometime before 10 p.m. to find two men in the car injured: One from the crash, and the other from a gunshot wound to his arm.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Boynton Beach, FL
Accidents
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Accidents
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Caught on camera: first a machete, then shot at point-blank range

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Flames#Accident#Pbcfr
cw34.com

Last day to comment on Okeechobee Waterway drawbridge battle

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Today is the final day for the public to make their voice heard in the battle between Brightline and boaters over drawbridge operation in Stuart. The issue focuses on the Roosevelt train bridge, which hosts a Brightline commuter rail that runs from Miami to West Palm Beach and is being expanded to Orlando. This means more trains, which means more time the bridge will have to stay closed, to the detriment of boaters attempting to get through.
STUART, FL
WPBF News 25

Port St. Lucie police find car burglars caught on tape by citizen

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are crediting a citizen who taped a car smash and grab outside LA Fitness with helping them arrest two suspects. A bystander took the cell phone video after a man smashed the window of a car in the parking lot of the gym at St. Lucie West and was rummaging through the interior. That witness then called 911 and gave a description of the suspects' car and the tag number.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPTV

Man who shot at deputies fatally shot in North Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was shooting at deputies and grazed one deputy in the head has been fatally shot in North Lauderdale. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in the 1700 block of S. State Road 7.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Black bear spotted only a few feet away from a playground in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A juvenile black bear was spotted only a few yards away from a residential playground in Jupiter on Friday. The black bear was seen roaming around the townhomes of Riverwalk in Jupiter—east off of I-95. Residents reported that the bear was found in a tree only 50 feet from their playground and are concerned as it continues to wander through the neighborhood. The Jupiter Police Department were dispatched but were unequipped to handle the bear.
JUPITER, FL
CBS Miami

Woman struck after shooting between 2 cars in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A woman has been hospitalized Friday after a shooting between two cars in northwest Miami-Dade.According to police, the shooting happened along NW 27 Avenue.In addition to the woman, police said another person was also hit and hospitalized, but no details have been shared about this second victim.The conditions of both victims are unknown, and it's unclear if they were passengers or pedestrians.CBS4's Gabrielle Arzola saw police holding a child in their arms. Arzola also saw a woman on the scene being handcuffed. Investigators said they have one person in custody.If you have any info on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: Shooting and Wire Fraud

This is a summary of crimes occurring between July 13 – July 19, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. Air America Air...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy