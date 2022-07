Selena Gomez’s profile is the TikTok goldmine for beauty inspo. Because here’s the thing: The Rare Beauty founder isn’t a product gatekeeper. She shares! She cares! She’s created one of the best blushes out there, showed us *exactly* how she contours, and consistently reveals her application tips and tricks with her millions of followers. While her makeup hacks are bar none, the Only Murders in the Building actress doesn’t limit herself. In fact, she recently spilled her skincare, body care, and hair styling favorites.

