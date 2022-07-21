ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

INTERVIEW: Tim Breitbach Discusses “The Final 19″ Documentary

By Steve Pulaski
103.3 WJOD
103.3 WJOD
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Documentarian Tim Breitbach compares the initial news of Sgt. Dan Hefel's capture to that of John F. Kennedy's assassination. Of course, the two are apples and oranges on the surface, but when you consider the local impact of a Guttenberg native being taken as a prisoner of war (POW) during the...

103wjod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WJOD

UD Heritage Center Teases Upcoming Lineup of Shows

Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped in studio today to tease the lineup of shows and performances coming to the Heritage Center for the upcoming season, which kicks off in September. This will be the Heritage Center's 10th anniversary. Although he had to be...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Government
City
Guttenberg, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
103.3 WJOD

Bell Tower Theater Puts on The Last (Potluck) Supper

Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Are you as prepared for the Jones County Fair as this?

It's day two of the Great Jones County Fair. Hank Williams Jr. and Tracy Byrd take the stage tonight and there's plenty to do ahead of that. But to the young, and young at heart, the fair means great food. We heard many favorites. Chuckies Tenderloins, cotton candy, the Beef...
JONES COUNTY, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
K92.3

You Can Take a Ziplining Tour in Eastern Iowa [WATCH]

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

Fundraiser for child who survived deadly Iowa state park shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Family and friends are leaning on eachother to support a nine-year-old Iowa boy who survived a deadly shooting that killed both of his parents and younger sister on Friday at Maquoketa State Park. Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
103.3 WJOD

Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque

As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept.  Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Documentary Film#The Documentary#The North Vietnamese Army#Dubuq
103.3 WJOD

Old Newspaper Boxes Turned Food Pantries are Popping Up in Dubuque

It's not uncommon to see old newspaper boxes for sale online. With fewer print publications, people have discovered different uses for the large plastic/metal behemoths. Just last year, I refurbished one into a "Free Blockbuster," but that's a story for another time. Some retired newspaper boxes in the Dubuque area...
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque Severs Ties With Russian Sister City

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
103.3 WJOD

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, Iowa Police Department to Host “National Night Out”

The Dubuque Police Department is inviting community members to join them for National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Jackson Park (1500 Main St.) this year. National Night Out is an annual crime prevention event that promotes police-community partnerships, safety, and neighborhood unity. This will be the 12th consecutive year the Dubuque Police Department has participated in National Night Out, educating residents on anti-crime programs and how they can make Dubuque a safer, better place to live.
DUBUQUE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
103.3 WJOD

103.3 WJOD

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103wjod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy