Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss square off to succeed Boris Johnson as Britain’s next prime minister

FILE PHOTO: Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak launches leadership campaign, in London Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Rishi Sunak; and, British Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Henry Nicholls/Reuters, Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

LONDON — Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will compete against former treasury chief Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party’s contest to become the next prime minister.

Conservative lawmakers whittled down the group of candidates to just two on Wednesday after several rounds of votes. Sunak received the highest votes from his fellow party members while Truss came in second with 113 — 24 less than Sunak’s 137. Penny Mordaunt lost out on the leadership race after only receiving 105 votes.

Originally, 10 politicians entered the contest to become the next prime minister but after five rounds of voting just Truss and Sunak remain. "Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today," following his win. "I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country." : "Thank you for putting your trust in me. I'm ready to hit the ground running from day one."

As the government breaks for summer, Truss and Sunak will be in for weeks of tough campaigning before a new prime minister is announced on September 5. However, it is no longer just Conservative members of parliament (MPs) who will be able to vote on their next leader.

In the U.K., anyone can become a member of the and by paying a £25 (around $30) fee a year. There are ; those who have been members for at least three months will then vote on who will become the next leader of the country. at Queen Mary University of London found that 44% of the membership is over the age of 65, 54% live in London and the south of England and 71% are male.

Whoever wins the leadership race will not face a public vote until the general election unless they choose to call an early election.

Boris Johnson after a string of scandals led to dozens of Conservative politicians quitting. Sunak and the former Health Secretary Sajid Javid were the first MPs to hand in their resignation letters but it took Johnson two days and an astonishing 57 other resignations before he finally decided to step back as the leader.

Having been part of Johnson's cabinet while he was in office, both Truss and Sunak are marred by his scandals. Sunak most notably was where he and Johnson were fined by police for attending a party during the COVID lockdown in June 2020. Johnson was the first ever sitting prime minister to have been found to have broken a law while in office. He resigned on July 7.

In his Johnson finished up his speech as leader of the U.K. with the phrase, "Hasta la vista, baby" — made famous by the Terminator in the film "Terminator

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/britain-next-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-liz-truss-154308759.html