Keke Palmer talks ‘Nope’ and following your instincts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became emotional and “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows at a low key marriage ceremony in Las Vegas, a chapel worker has said.The couple were accompanied by their children at the “sleek” event at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Speaking to Good Morning America, chapel worker Kenosha Portis, recalled how the Hollywood couple had turned up to the venue just as it was closing.“They were very sweet and they both were...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO