Keke Palmer talks ‘Nope’ and following your instincts

Misty Copeland is a mom! In a July interview with People, the famed ballet dancer revealed she welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Olu Evans three months ago. Copeland also said she plans to take time away from the stage to focus on her family. "I'm on maternity leave right now. I have a 3-month-old," she told the outlet. "But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall." Copeland added that she and Evans are taking their son abroad this summer to Corsica, France.
