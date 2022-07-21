ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Keke Palmer talks 'Nope' and following your instincts

 3 days ago

The Independent

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for surprise wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses for her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on Saturday night.The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s before separating for 17 years, finally said “I do” at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, according to Lopez. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter on Sunday.The happy couple drew from their own wardrobes for the ceremony, with the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer sharing a clip of her in her first dress,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry at White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed her marriage to Ben Affleck at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Lopez wrote: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a licence with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”The pair then read their vows in front of “the best witnesses you could ever imagine” wearing “a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet”.The marriage ceremony...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ex Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

More detail has trickled out about how Ben Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner is taking the news of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, along with what Garner and Affleck's relationship is like now. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Garner and Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony feel about Bennifer tying the knot.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Lupita Nyong'o shares video eating ant-topped fruit at fancy LA party

“Black Panther” actor Lupita Nyong’o showed off her foodie side at a recent high-end outdoor get-together. The adventurous actor shared a video of her biting into a fruit garnished with ants. Nyong’o appeared at the Audi-sponsored event in Los Angeles, which featured food from the Copenhagen-based restaurant Noma,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'cried to each other' at low-key wedding ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became emotional and “cried to each other” as they exchanged vows at a low key marriage ceremony in Las Vegas, a chapel worker has said.The couple were accompanied by their children at the “sleek” event at the famous Little White Wedding Chapel.The pop superstar informed fans of the nuptials which occurred over the weekend in a new post on her website, On The JLo.Speaking to Good Morning America, chapel worker Kenosha Portis, recalled how the Hollywood couple had turned up to the venue just as it was closing.“They were very sweet and they both were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheWrap

'Where the Crawdads Sing' Director Olivia Newman Explains That Twist Ending

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT for “Where the Crawdads Sing!” If you haven’t seen the movie or want to read the book, steer clear!. A central question of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” adapted to film from Delia Owen’s popular novel, is: Who killed Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson)? At first, it seems the answer might elude viewers — until the final moments of the story subtly reveal what happened to him.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Misty Copeland Reveals She Recently Welcomed Her First Child

Misty Copeland is a mom! In a July interview with People, the famed ballet dancer revealed she welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Olu Evans three months ago. Copeland also said she plans to take time away from the stage to focus on her family. "I'm on maternity leave right now. I have a 3-month-old," she told the outlet. "But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall." Copeland added that she and Evans are taking their son abroad this summer to Corsica, France.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Alex Rodriguez Is 'Happy' About Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Following Their Las Vegas Wedding, Busy 'Living His Best Life'

Wishing them the best. Alex Rodriguez is sending nothing but positive vibes to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez after her marriage to Ben Affleck. “He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on Monday, July 18. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

