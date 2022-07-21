ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Rel Howery tells Chloe Kim to ‘watch out’ for Tristan Thompson at ESPYs 2022

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Tristan Thompson may not have been at the 2022 ESPY Awards, but that didn’t stop Lil Rel Howery from trolling him.

The comedian, 42, pointed out during the show Wednesday that snowboarder Chloe Kim has “two Kardashian names,” referencing Thompson’s ex Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJO3c_0gnl0gtQ00
Lil Rel Howery warned Chloe Kim about Tristan Thompson at the 2022 ESPYs.

“The only advice I can give you is to watch out for them Tristans,” Howery said. “That’s all I got to say.”

The “Carmichael Show” alum doubled down while Kim, 22, laughed, adding, “Yeah, I said it! Y’all [were] thinking it.”

While Thompson, 31, has made headlines for many cheating scandals over the years, he most recently fathered a baby boy with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols while dating Khloé.

The news broke in December 2021, with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 38, finding out with the rest of the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004G0Z_0gnl0gtQ00
Howery told Kim to "watch out" for men named Tristan. ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ilk36_0gnl0gtQ00
Howery told Kim to "watch out" for men named Tristan. ABC

“It’s gross. It’s a joke. It’s embarrassing. It’s disgusting. We’re all over it,” the Good American co-founder, who shares daughter True, 4, with the athlete, said of Thompson’s latest transgression in a June episode of “The Kardashians.”

She went on to call the NBA player a “clown,” adding, “I didn’t buy tickets to this f–king circus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSbS4_0gnl0gtQ00
The snowboarder laughed at the joke. ABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpCvj_0gnl0gtQ00
The snowboarder laughed at the joke. ABC

The reality star is currently expecting baby No. 2 with Thompson via surrogate. Their little one was conceived in November 2021 before Thompson’s paternity drama came to light.

“Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal hit,” a source explained to Page Six earlier this month. “By then, Khloé was just like, ‘I’m going to be doing it by myself.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ogN2_0gnl0gtQ00
Thompson has made headlines for many cheating scandals over the years.

Khloé has yet to comment on her expanding family, although she did gush over True in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“Me and my best girl making the best memories,” she wrote alongside beach snaps. “I will forever have your back my angel girl.”

Thompson has also stayed silent about the baby news, which broke amid his Europe vacation.

The Chicago Bulls player was photographed last week in Mykonos holding hands with a mystery woman after a night of clubbing.

Khloé seemed to approve of the possible romance, “liking” an Instagram post defending her ex.

“To everyone that’s freaking out … Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting,” the social media upload read. “I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby.”

Thompson is also dad to 5-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.












