FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An overnight crash in Lorton, Virginia forced a road closure that could last several hours, according to officials. Fairfax County Police tweeted just before 8 a.m. Saturday that Telegraph Road would be closed between Fairfax County Parkway and Richmond Highway, attributing the closure to power lines in the road due to a car crashing into a utility pole. All four lanes of Telegraph Road between Telegraph Square and Lockport Road are blocked until the pole can be replaced.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO