(The Center Square) – Nurses at one of Maine's largest hospitals will vote next month on whether to drop union representation they approved more than a year ago. A proposal would decertify the Maine State Nurses Association as the union representative for about 2,000 registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Voting is expected Aug. 17 or 18.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO