City Of Tulsa Opens New Cooling Station At Expo Square

TULSA, Okla. — Home Energy Aid Month is an annual effort uniting PSO, The Salvation Army, City of Tulsa, and other local utilities to help raise awareness and support for area residents who need temporary assistance to pay their home heating or cooling bill, Public Service Company of Oklahoma said in a press release.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation is investing $5 million to bring a new park to Tahlequah. The Principal Chief Wilma P. Mankiller Capitol Park will be located just down the road from the Cherokee Nation Complex, where a septic tank manufacturing company used to be. After the...
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire at Andolini’s Pizzeria on Cherry Street caused the restaurant to close its doors briefly on Saturday. Tulsa fire responded to the pizzeria around 11 a.m. after an oven fire was reported. Staff at Andolini’s were able to extinguish the fire but called...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announces it will adjust trash pick-up times next week to protect drivers from the excessive heat. Starting Monday, the city asks customers to place trash and recycling out the night before their schedule pick-up day. "Our drivers will begin their...
TULSA, Okla. — Saturday was the second day of the Home and Garden Expo of Oklahoma. The event is taking place at the exchange center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds near 21st and Yale. The event features dozens of vendors selling products for the home, ranging from roofs, flooring and...
The City of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash pickup times. Drivers will begin their shifts earlier to avoid the afternoon heat. For all of this week, customers are asked to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pickup day.
UPDATE 11:20 AM JULY 24, 2022: The Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street said they will reopen Sunday at noon. The restaurant said this was possible because of vendors that rushed to their aid as well as their passionate employees. UPDATE 6:30 PM JULY 23, 2022: Andolini's on Cherry Street is...
Catoosa residents got the chance to review final drafts for downtown planning while snacking on waffles Saturday. The city hosted a Waffle Extravaganza to showcase drawings from city architects and planners to gather community feedback. Designs cover the next 15 to 20 years and include space for multifamily housing and...
Tulsa City Council District 3 hosted a town hall meeting at Maxwell Park Library Saturday for citizens to engage with city officials. City Councilor Crista Patrick, Tulsa Police, Working in Neighborhoods and the Streets and Stormwater Department were among the city groups present. Residents came and voiced a variety of...
The son of an author who wrote about his experiences during the Tulsa Race Massacre signed copies of his father's book Sunday. The Black Wall Street T-Shirt Shop near Archer and Greenwood hosted the event to promote the book "Murder in the Streets". William "Choc" Phillips started writing it in...
TULSA, Okla. — Now at its third location on Admiral and Lewis, the Tulsa Farmers Market has been providing families with fresh, healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables for twenty-five years. Rae Blakely, Carissa Pankey and Debbie Plue have been vendors at the Tulsa Farmers Market since it’s humble...
A photo of Roy, who is now looking for a new place to sleep after Tulsa security officers cleared out a homeless encampment where he and many others were staying. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 22, 2022. (KWGS) A homeless encampment in front of a QuikTrip near Interstate 244...
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Sanitation Driver Bill Burgess, Collector II Nick Hunter, and Collector I Eric Morgan were running their regular route on Tuesday when they noticed smoke coming from a back yard two blocks away, on Crown Drive, the city of Bartlesville said in a press release. “We thought...
TULSA, Okla. — Following a recent increase in pay for many City positions, the City of Tulsa will host a Career Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, OK. Attendees will be able to connect one-on-one...
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been five months since the massive fire destroyed BurnCo BBQ in downtown Tulsa. The fire happened back in February, and FarmBar told FOX23 they’ve dealt with mainly water and smoke damage. Their roof was also ruined in the blaze. FarmBar was still relatively...
A local Walmart has donated $5,000 to the Tulsa Police Foundation. The store said the donation is a gift of gratitude for Tulsa police who have helped them with issues around the store. The store was recently remodeled and has donated to several local non-profit organizations.
OOLOGAH – The annual Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In starts at 7 a.m., Aug. 13 at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch. Planes will begin landing at 7 a.m. on a 2,000-foot grass airstrip next to the ranch located at 9501 E. 380 Road in Oologah. Admission is free, and there is plenty of parking.
BIXBY, Okla. (KOKI) – Extreme heat continues to bake parts of the country. In Oklahoma, one farmer said heat and drought are killing his livestock. He’s afraid it will only get worse as the heat wave continues. Even the animals are frustrated at Bill Cook’s Bixby farm as...
Veterans in Green Country are getting a chance of a lifetime to fly to historic places for free thanks to a nonprofit out of Pryor. Next weekend, the nonprofit is holding a caravan ride to help even more veterans see the nation's capitol. Wayne Perego, founder of the Northeast Oklahoma...
