Tulsa, OK

City Of Tulsa Opens New Cooling Station At Expo Square

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you need a break from the extreme heat you can chill...

www.newson6.com

Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow announces new trash pick-up schedule to battle heat

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow announces it will adjust trash pick-up times next week to protect drivers from the excessive heat. Starting Monday, the city asks customers to place trash and recycling out the night before their schedule pick-up day. "Our drivers will begin their...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Broken Arrow Adjusting Trash Pickup Times Due To Heat

The City of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash pickup times. Drivers will begin their shifts earlier to avoid the afternoon heat. For all of this week, customers are asked to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pickup day.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Andolini's On Cherry Street Reopens After Small Kitchen Fire

UPDATE 11:20 AM JULY 24, 2022: The Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street said they will reopen Sunday at noon. The restaurant said this was possible because of vendors that rushed to their aid as well as their passionate employees. UPDATE 6:30 PM JULY 23, 2022: Andolini's on Cherry Street is...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Catoosa Hosts Waffle Extravaganza To Showcase Downtown Designs

Catoosa residents got the chance to review final drafts for downtown planning while snacking on waffles Saturday. The city hosted a Waffle Extravaganza to showcase drawings from city architects and planners to gather community feedback. Designs cover the next 15 to 20 years and include space for multifamily housing and...
CATOOSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Council District 3 Residents Bring Issues To Town Hall Meeting

Tulsa City Council District 3 hosted a town hall meeting at Maxwell Park Library Saturday for citizens to engage with city officials. City Councilor Crista Patrick, Tulsa Police, Working in Neighborhoods and the Streets and Stormwater Department were among the city groups present. Residents came and voiced a variety of...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Black Wall Street T-Shirt Shop Hosts 'Murder In The Streets' Book Signing

The son of an author who wrote about his experiences during the Tulsa Race Massacre signed copies of his father's book Sunday. The Black Wall Street T-Shirt Shop near Archer and Greenwood hosted the event to promote the book "Murder in the Streets". William "Choc" Phillips started writing it in...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bartlesville city crews alert woman to yard fire

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Sanitation Driver Bill Burgess, Collector II Nick Hunter, and Collector I Eric Morgan were running their regular route on Tuesday when they noticed smoke coming from a back yard two blocks away, on Crown Drive, the city of Bartlesville said in a press release. “We thought...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

City of Tulsa Career Expo set for Aug. 17

TULSA, Okla. — Following a recent increase in pay for many City positions, the City of Tulsa will host a Career Expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center, Tulsa, OK. Attendees will be able to connect one-on-one...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Local Walmart Donates $5,000 To Tulsa Police Foundation

A local Walmart has donated $5,000 to the Tulsa Police Foundation. The store said the donation is a gift of gratitude for Tulsa police who have helped them with issues around the store. The store was recently remodeled and has donated to several local non-profit organizations.
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Annual Will Rogers Fly-In is Aug. 13 in Oologah

OOLOGAH – The annual Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly-In starts at 7 a.m., Aug. 13 at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch. Planes will begin landing at 7 a.m. on a 2,000-foot grass airstrip next to the ranch located at 9501 E. 380 Road in Oologah. Admission is free, and there is plenty of parking.
OOLOGAH, OK
News On 6

Pryor Nonprofit Hosting Caravan Fundraiser To Send Veterans To DC

Veterans in Green Country are getting a chance of a lifetime to fly to historic places for free thanks to a nonprofit out of Pryor. Next weekend, the nonprofit is holding a caravan ride to help even more veterans see the nation's capitol. Wayne Perego, founder of the Northeast Oklahoma...
PRYOR, OK

