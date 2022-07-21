ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Paper Tiger Roars Into Stratford Hills

By Richard Hayes
rvahub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the closing of Stories years ago you had to go much further afield to get your comic fix. That problem is now alleviated with the opening of Paper Tiger (7522 Forest Hill Ave). The soft opening was this past weekend and their current hours are limited to Tuesday-Saturday 12-6 PM....





 

NBC12

Say Cheese! Here are the 12 best places to take photos in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From urban skylines to vibrant sunsets over the James River, Central Virginia has so much beauty all around. These must-see spots around Richmond are stunning in person, but also make incredible backdrops for photos. Whether you’re a professional photographer looking to expand your portfolio, a high...
RICHMOND, VA
whereyat.com

Richmond Writes Its Next Chapter

Travel in America has rebounded so well in 2022 that it's nearing its pre-pandemic levels. People are ready to get out and have new experiences with their loved ones. Due to a tightening economy, international travel restrictions, and other world events, many Americans are choosing to travel domestically rather than globally. Now is the perfect time to rediscover the historic cities of America and get to know them in a new way. Richmond, Virginia played an integral role in making of this nation, but their history is still being written. Today, it's a hopping metropolis with a massive craft beer industry, an innovative restaurant scene, and the home of storied historical institutions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boomer Magazine

The Grille at Magnolia Greene

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to “his” club and provides an overview of the approachable dining and people at The Grille at Magnolia Green. I think I’m basically a humble sort of guy, although, at times, I admit, I want to look impressive. In my younger days, I would often casually mention that I had just inked a deal with Columbia Records. That always seemed to impress the lady folks, especially when I mentioned that the deal gave me 12 albums for a buck and all I had to do was buy one album a month for the next 12 months.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Richmond, Henrico, Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city of Richmond, as well as parts of Henrico County and Hanover County. The impacted area includes the entire city of Richmond, as well as the northwestern part of Henrico and the south central part of Hanover. The severe thunderstorm warning is currently in effect until 10:30 p.m. tonight.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico industrial distribution facility sells for $22.25M

A northern Henrico industrial distribution facility that was vacant when purchased last year for just less than $8 million sold just more than a year later for $22.25 million. The facility, located within the Richmond Distribution Center at 4300 Carolina Avenue, adjacent to Richmond Raceway, contains 223,479 square feet of space.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Weekend Radar: Addams Family, Coastal Canoeists’ Paddlesports Film Festival, Silent Party, VMFA After 5

They’re also free the next two weekends at Dogwood Dell. The cast is massive and there is a live orchestra so go grab some live theater y’all. This summer’s musical finale for the Festival of Arts at the Dogwood Dell – Byrd Park, Richmond, Virginia is “The Addams Family”, Friday – Sunday, July 22-24 & 29-31 at 8:30 PM on the Dell stage! The production is directed and choreographed by Amy Perdue, musically directed by David Clatterbuck and stage managed by Christy Hudson!
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

South Beach in Shockoe

Distraught by the pandemic, Adrienne Londoño fled to her mother’s home in South Florida. Watching friends and fellow restaurateurs lose their life’s work in Richmond was too stressful, so she sought refuge in Miami surrounded by family. The bright colors, the vibrant cultures, and the queer community in South Beach revived her spirits and inspired her to bring a slice of the fun back to her adopted home.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Here’s everything you need to know about the best fairs in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August is quickly approaching, which means locations across Virginia are gearing up to host their annual county fairs. The commonwealth has plenty of exciting events to offer this summer and through the beginning of October. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker who loves all things fast and dizzy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
nsjonline.com

Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

RICHMOND, Va. — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA

