ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Emmanuel Ogbah discusses expectations and changes for Dolphins

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHOsd_0gnkvzvM00

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was set to hit free agency this offseason after two strong years in South Florida, but general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel knew they wanted to build around him.

The two sides agreed to a four-year contract worth $65.4 million that will keep Ogbah in Miami Gardens. In his two seasons in aqua and orange, the former Oklahoma State Cowboy has recorded 83 tackles, 45 quarterback hits, 18 sacks, 17 passes defended four forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles.

This week, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson got a chance to speak to Ogbah at his annual youth football camp at his former high school. When Wilson asked about what Ogbah’s side of the ball could look like in 2022, the defensive end showed his excitement.

“The defense, for sure, can be scary this year because we all know each other,” Ogbah said. “We all know what each other are capable of, our strengths and our weaknesses. We’re all going to help each other and compete with each other. It’s an exciting time for the defense. We’re excited.

“We’re looking good right now, but we’ve got to compete. You shouldn’t sleep, but we’re just going to do our job. You can keep sleeping on us, but we’re just going to keep handling our responsibilities.”

Miami didn’t add a ton of players to that side of the ball this offseason. Veteran linebacker Melvin Ingram and rookies Channing Tindall and Cameron Goode are really the only newcomers to the defense. Special teams ace Keion Crossen, who was also signed in recent months, could also make an appearance, but those would probably be few and far between.

So, why could the defense be scary this year? According to Ogbah, it’s Ingram’s presence and the growth of second-year linebacker Jaelan Phillips.

“Jaelan surprised me this offseason,” Ogbah said. “He has the mentality. I’m excited to see his growth this year. I’m excited to see him work, and we got Melvin (Ingram), too. I’m excited for him to be a part of the team.”

Last year, Phillips broke the franchise record for sacks by a rookie, recording 8.5 in 17 games. He also had 42 tackles and 16 quarterback hits. His development could take them to the next level.

For Ogbah, he’s working on a little bit of everything, but he wants to take on more of a role with the veterans.

“Just be more of a leader this year and keep doing what I’ve been doing: leading the team,” Ogbah said. “Thinking of me as a vet, I’m back there, helping the younger guys and just speak up when I need to and be a captain of the team. You can always get better at everything. The sacks, the batted balls, or just tackling — go back and watch the film and improve on the little things.”

He, like everybody else, is glad to have McDaniel in the building running things. The energy in the facility last year appeared to feel tight at times, and that’s changing now.

“It’s exciting,” Ogbah said. “Coach Mike, he’s different. He brings that different mentality to the offense. He doesn’t really say much to the defense. He does his thing. I know Tua [Tagovailoa] loves him. I can’t wait to see the offense grow.”

If Miami’s defense can live up to Ogbah’s expectations, and the offense takes a step with McDaniel running things, this whole season could be scary, but there’s a lot of work to do before we get to that point.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllPanthers

Cleveland Browns Sign Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have signed veteran free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Rosen, the former 10th overall pick of the Arizona Cardinals in the 2018 draft, most recently spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins. After just one year with the Cardinals, the franchise decided to go in a different direction by drafting Kyler Murray with the 1st overall pick in 2019. Rosen had a 3-10 record as Arizona's starter and threw 14 interceptions to just 11 touchdowns while completing a measly 55% of his passes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Signing Josh Rosen

The Cleveland Browns will end the week by signing a quarterback. This seems to be a recurring theme in the 2022 offseason, and it continues with just a few short days left until training camp begins. That quarterback is Josh Rosen, the third of the 2018 quarterback draft picks to...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecomeback.com

Browns sign former 1st-round QB

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns were “not expected to pursue a trade” for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, hours after it was reported that the San Francisco 49ers gave Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade. And then on Thursday morning, news emerged that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#American Football#Pro Football Network
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why does Kirby Smart want to move the Florida-Georgia game?

One of the topics from this week’s SEC media days that is sure to come up in the future is the location of the annual Florida-Georgia game. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart got the ball rolling on Wednesday with his comments against the game being held in Jacksonville, but first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said he’d like to experience the game before handing out any definitive opinions to the media.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy