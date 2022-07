Time is running out to register to vote in the Aug. 23 primaries. The deadline is Monday, the 25th. How do I register? Go here to register online. In Duval, you can also register in person at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 105 E. Monroe St., or at all branches of the Jacksonville Public Library and the Tax Collector’s Office. Here’s the full list of locations for Duval County.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO