Hillman moves up coaching ladder at Cane Bay

RARE OPPORTUNITY downtown. Perfectly located behind the Cigar Factory this Eastside stunner has it all!! Ground floor lockout bedroom with separate bath and private entrance is perfect for your out of town guests MIL suite or man cave/she shed. Attached to a 1.5 car garage with plenty of storage for golf cart kayaks or even a small workshop. Out back you will find a small fenced yard and more parking in the generous driveway. On the main floor enjoy an open floor plan featuring an eat in kitchen family room 1/2 bath and a separate office depending on your use of the space. Upstairs 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and hallway laundry. The master has an ensuite bath with oversized shower and balcony with a cool sea breeze. This home is 1 block from East Bay and you can see the Ravenel bridge from the top floor. Close to countless restaurants retail breweries and bars and a one minute walk from your morning coffee at Mercantile and Mash. If you are looking for your best life in Charleston this is as good as it gets and all maintenance free in new construction. Best value downtown! Ready in June!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO