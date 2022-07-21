ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hillman moves up coaching ladder at Cane Bay

By Rob Gantt, rgantt@ourgazette.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCane Bay High School’s girls soccer team will have a new leader next spring as it tries to build on the program’s best-ever campaign on the pitch. Former JV coach Taylor Hillman takes the reins from William Everett, who retired after last season. The 2022 Cobras won 10 matches, finished second...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Traylor, Merryman capture Meyers junior titles

Summerville golfer Jacob Traylor edged out his brother and a rival golfer during Summerville Country Club’s 23rd Annual Junior Open Golf Tournament on July 22 in memory of Dr. Roy Meyers. Traylor finished the Miler Course with a score of 72 to win the Championship Division. Josh Traylor and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Moms get ready for some football

Mothers with players on the Ashley Ridge football team were given the opportunity to step into their son’s shoes July 19. During the second annual Ashley Ridge Football Moms’ Clinic presented by Summerville Elite Homes Group, mothers and mother figures were treated to a variety of lessons and activities designed to help them better understand football and what their student athlete will experience daily once the Swamp Foxes open practice July 29.
The Post and Courier

North Charleston teams notch world series wins

A pair of North Charleston Dixie Baseball all-star teams got out to a strong start in the world series for their age division. The North Charleston Majors (19U) opened their tournament in Nashville, Tennessee on July 23 by defeating the host team. Nick Vaughn pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit baseball to lead North Charleston to a 7-0 victory over the Tennessee state champion out of McNairy County. Caleb Singleton drove in a pair of runs while Brandon Powell had two hits and Lane Tobin scored two runs.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

SC ties bind Charleston with an Ariz. business that just fetched $11B

It wasn’t negotiated on the golf course, but the $11 billion buyout of an Arizona real estate investor with multiple ties to the South Carolina Lowcountry can be traced, in part, to the game famously described as a good walk spoiled. Last week, medical office building buyer Healthcare Trust...
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Heart And Soul#Girls Soccer#Psychology#Coaching#Sports#Cane Bay High School#Aaaaa#The University Of Dayton#Summerville High School#The Green Wave#Varsit
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, July 25, 2022

BILLINGS, Lon M., 90, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's James Island Chapel. DOVER, William Earnest, 75, of Johns Island died Saturday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. GIBBS, Jalen Rashard, 20, of Johns Island died Friday. Arrangements by Pasley's Mortuary of Charleston. NELSON, William, 81, of Hollywood...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

18th annual Sweetgrass Festival highlights rich Gullah Geechee history

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sweetgrass baskets are a prominent fixture in Gullah Geechee culture and Saturday, the annual Sweetgrass Festival was held at the base of the Ravenel Bridge to highlight the art form’s rich history. Honoring Gullah Geechee traditions and their impact on the Lowcountry. “The Sweetgrass Festival started several years ago and […]
RAVENEL, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Knight’s Companies Announces New VP Operations, Knight’s Redi-Mix

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Jeremy Howard joins Knight’s Redi-Mix division as the vice president of operations. He will work with Pete Knight, CEO of Knight’s Companies, as part of the executive team overseeing the operations of the ready mixed concrete division. Howard has over 20 years of experience in the ready-mixed concrete industry, and previously held the position of vice president/general manager for CEMEX/Ready Mix USA, in Atlanta, G.A. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Probate Notices - Harmon Benjamin Martin, Jr.

ESTATES' CREDITOR'S NOTICES All persons having claims against the following estates are required to deliver or mail their claims to the Personal Representative indicated below and also file subject claims on Form #371ES with Irvin G. Condon, Probate Judge of Charleston County, 84 Broad St., 3rd Floor, Charleston, SC 29401, before the expiration of 8 months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors, or else thereafter such claims shall be and are forever barred. Estate of: Harmon Benjamin Martin, Jr. 2022-ES-10-0982 DOD: 05/10/22 Pers. Rep: Tamela Martin Scarborough 2335 Herndon Dr., Charleston, SC 29414 Pers. Rep: Stephanie Martin Rentz 548 Hainsworth Dr., Charleston, SC 29414 Atty: Campbell Davies Coxe, Jr., Esq. 1700 Ashley River Rd., #A, Charleston, SC 29407 Estate of: Wilma J. Maiers 2022-ES-10-1019 DOD: 12/16/21 Pers. Rep: Irma Street 9561 Greythorne Pl., Montgomery, AL 36117 Atty: Thad J. Doughty, Esq. 6650 Rivers Ave., Charleston, SC 29405 Estate of: Mary Louise Steplight Brown 2022-ES-10-1045 DOD: 06/03/22 Pers. Rep: Jennifaye Verdina Brown 1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr., #8102, Charleston, SC 29414 Estate of: Hugh Albert Farris, Sr. 2022-ES-10-1093 DOD: 05/20/22 Pers. Rep: David Godfrey Farris 241 Lake Dr., Summerville, SC 29483 Pers. Rep: Elizabeth Farris Dettrey 3162 Prevatt Ct., Charleston, SC 29414 AD# 2013929.
CHARLESTON, SC
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful, Georgian-style Home in Charleston with Unparalleled Water Views Lists for $2,845,000

The Home in Charleston provides the most breathtaking views from every direction, now available for sale. This home located at 771 Bounty Square Dr, Charleston, South Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,438 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve Smith – Carolina One Real Estate – (Phone: (843) 819-7600) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Moncks Corner's 10-year plan comes at pivotal growth point for the town

A couple of years ago, Moncks Corner officials launched a marketing campaign around the idea that their small, inviting Berkeley County community was the "Lowcountry’s Hometown." But like other towns and municipalities in this once rural county, it has seen its residential base explode over the last decade. According...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Promotions

Today, The Beach Company announces two new promotions at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Patrick Seignious was recently promoted to lease administrator at The Beach Company’s downtown headquarters at The Jasper. Patrick joined The Beach Company in 2022 as a property management assistant. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he served in multiple roles at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in the guest services department. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Seignious earned his bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Time to haul the masks back out, South Carolina

If you haven’t been paying attention to COVID lately — and how wonderful has it been to not pay attention to COVID lately — it’s probably time to start. Thirty-two S.C. counties — including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley — now have high levels of the disease. That’s up from just nine last week, and it means it’s time for most South Carolinians to fall back into the uncomfortable routine that we’ve been trying so hard to forget.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

113 Drake Street, Charleston, SC 29403

RARE OPPORTUNITY downtown. Perfectly located behind the Cigar Factory this Eastside stunner has it all!! Ground floor lockout bedroom with separate bath and private entrance is perfect for your out of town guests MIL suite or man cave/she shed. Attached to a 1.5 car garage with plenty of storage for golf cart kayaks or even a small workshop. Out back you will find a small fenced yard and more parking in the generous driveway. On the main floor enjoy an open floor plan featuring an eat in kitchen family room 1/2 bath and a separate office depending on your use of the space. Upstairs 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and hallway laundry. The master has an ensuite bath with oversized shower and balcony with a cool sea breeze. This home is 1 block from East Bay and you can see the Ravenel bridge from the top floor. Close to countless restaurants retail breweries and bars and a one minute walk from your morning coffee at Mercantile and Mash. If you are looking for your best life in Charleston this is as good as it gets and all maintenance free in new construction. Best value downtown! Ready in June!
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy