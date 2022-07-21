ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

By TJ Leverentz
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...

KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Sasquatch 107.7

Hundreds Without Power After Storms Hit Rochester Area

The storms rolling thru Southeast Minnesota knocked out power for hundreds and hundreds of customers. As of 5:37 PM, a quick check of the RPU Outages map shows the loss of power distributed across the city. Click the image for updated numbers. People Cooperative shows the largest outages in Olmsted....
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Power Outages Across the Area Following Storms

Rochester, MN. -- Rochester Public Utilities released a tweet saying they are working as fast as possible to get power back on. "Update from Operations. Vegetation is needing to be cleared before power can be safely restored to certain areas of town," RPU said. "Customers may see trimming happening because of this prior to power coming back on.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms
Heat Advisory for nearly all of Iowa this afternoon

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The National Weather Service has expanded a HEAT ADVISORY to all but the northern tier counties of Iowa, for this afternoon and evening.The HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 8 PM THIS EVENING, for Heat Index values of up to 105-to 108-degrees. The Advisory begins for all but the far western counties at Noon, and beginning at 1-p.m. for the remaining area counties in the far western part of the state.
DES MOINES, IA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Weather
Environment
NWS
KFIL Radio

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Fillmore County

Update: 2:09 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Fillmore County until 3:15 p.m. Update 1:35 p.m: The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning until 2:00 p.m. for Central Olmsted County in southeastern Minnesota. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Rochester, moving east at 20 mph. Tornado and quarter-size hail is possible.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Beating the heat at the lake

When we all crank the A-C, it can create problems for our grid. Fortunately, we can help take a load off of the power grid, by not cranking the A-C, and avoiding things like running the dishwasher during the heat of the day. But perhaps one of the most fun...
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

You May Throw Up When You See This Minnesota Bug

I'm just going to warn you right now because the bug that is squirming around in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois is just plain nasty. Every time I see one slithering on my plants or sneaking around my house, I want to throw up. You May Throw Up When You...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
ROCHESTER, MN
KFIL Radio

Construction Work Closing Two Highway 14 Medians Near Rochester Begins Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work to close the Highway 14 medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street northwest is set to begin west of Rochester Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will begin removing pavement along the medians on Monday as part of an interim safety effort aimed at reducing high-speed t-bone crashes until an interchange can be funded and built at County Road 44.
ROCHESTER, MN
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
Rochester, MN
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

