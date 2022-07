A trip to Disneyland Resort is not an inexpensive vacation. Theme park tickets alone will cost you over $100 per ticket, unless you’re buying several days of tickets at once, and if you are, the price still adds up. It was not uncommon pre-pandemic to see Disneyland tickets increase prices in one form or another every year. Disneyland tickets have already seen a price increase in the last 12 months, but another price increase may end up becoming a reality before the end of the year, though this one comes not from Disney, but the City of Anaheim.

