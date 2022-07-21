Browns Working out Pair of Veteran Quarterbacks Ahead of Camp

Cleveland Browns have plenty of uncertainty at the quarterback position due to the likely suspension that Deshaun Watson is soon to be handed. The suspension will force the Browns to have another quarterback on the roster to backup Jacoby Brissett, whom ever that may be. The team is working out Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron this week, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Rosen and McCarron may just be camp arms, as teams always carry extra quarterbacks through training camp, as well as the preseason. If either was to land as a backup to Brissett during this time they would need to impress the staff a ton, and prove they’re serviceable if Brissett would need to come out.

When Watson returns from suspension it will likely be just him and Brissett on the active roster. The Browns aren’t into carrying three quarterbacks, as it counts against a body they could use elsewhere.

Rosen was drafted No. 10 in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals but has been a bust of a draft pick to say the least. Rosen played in four games last season with the Atlanta Falcons, and went 2-for-11 passing, with two interceptions.

McCarron has had more success in the NFL, a player the Browns once tried to trade for a few years ago. McCarron hasn’t thrown a pass in the league since 2020, and has appeared in 17 games over six seasons. For his career, McCarron has a 6-3 touchdown to interception ratio, while completing 62% of his passes.

These are interesting names for the Browns, considering they have been linked to the players in some form before. There is no reason to expect either to play meaningful football for the Browns.

