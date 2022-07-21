ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Police Officer Suspended After Handcuffing Black EMT In Emergency Room

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

A New York police officer has been placed on paid suspension after handcuffing a Black EMT worker who was trying to get a patient into the hospital.

According to WHEC, the incident started when Monroe Ambulance EMT Lekia Smith hit a Rochester police investigator's car with her vehicle's door while unloading a patient in Strong Memorial Hospital's ambulance bay.

The investigator, who is white, asked for her identification, but Smith was focused on unloading and transporting the patient inside the hospital, WHEC reports.

A video of the encounter shows Smith being handcuffed while she is with the patient on a stretcher.

Monroe Ambulance EMT released a statement applauding Smith for focusing on the patient despite the police encounter.

However, Smith claims her professional standing and dignity have been damaged as a result of the incident.

Donald Thompson, Smith's attorney, said the officer brought the EMT worker outside and questioned her in the back of his police car before releasing her.

“If she was a petite short white woman, would this have happened to her?” Thompson posed. “Absolutely not.”

The encounter is currently being investigated by the Rochester Police Accountability Board and the Rochester Police Department, which has yet to publicly identify the investigator in question.

According to Rochester’s police union, the Locust Club, Smith and the officer “reached a mutually acceptable resolution that day when both the investigator and the EMT were able to jointly discuss the reasons for their actions, and both accepted each other’s explanations.”

However, her lawyer denied that claim.

“I pray that this never happens to anyone again and I also pray that the justice that is needed in this situation is served swiftly,” Smith said in a statement.

Comments / 108

E J
3d ago

I don't understand why the POLICE OFFICER couldn't wait a minute and let the patient get the care required and then speak to the EMT DRIVER, maybe she wasn't aware because it wasn't that serious but the patient was in need of immediate attention.

Reply(11)
36
Regal Journey
3d ago

2 requirements for being on the police force..........Intelligence and decency.,Give it a try. It certainly isn't being used today.

Reply(3)
31
Jose Ledesma
3d ago

Surely the cop was parked in the emergency offloading area and she hit his car with the door, since ambulances don't have windows. Completely out line, maybe even criminal, to brutally handcuff her and transport her a considerable distance against her will. Surely the lawsuit will be yuge.

Reply(2)
14
 

