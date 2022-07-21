ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Rapinoe won an ESPY and called for Brittney Griner to be freed

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Megan Rapinoe won an ESPY on Wednesday night and used her acceptance speech to call for the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently imprisoned in Russia.

Rapinoe was awarded Best Play for her Olimpco goal that, naturally, came in last summer’s Olympics.

The U.S. national team forward scored directly from a corner kick to open the scoring against Australia in the bronze medal match, with the USWNT eventually winning in a 4-3 thriller.

Rapinoe held off competition that included Justin Tucker 66-yard NFL record field goal, NBA star Ja Morant’s incredible dunk and a windmill dunk by high school star Hansel Enmanuel.

Rapinoe calls for Griner to be freed

After winning the award, Rapinoe called on Griner to be freed, with the Phoenix Mercury star still behind bars after being arrested in February for what Russian officials said was possession of vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil.

Griner has pleaded guilty to the charges, a move experts said was necessary to speed along negotiations between the U.S. and Russian governments. She could face up to 10 years behind bars.

“For me, the most striking thing is that BG’s not here. BG deserves to be free, she’s being held as a political prisoner, obviously,” Rapinoe said.

“What are we doing here dressed up like we are when our sister’s detained abroad?”

