Is Axed CNN Host Chris Cuomo Making A Career Comeback?

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
Source: Mega

Despite a major career hiccup, it looks like Chris Cuomo is ready to get back to work.

The fired CNN host is making a career return with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show, it was reported, with the 51-year-old already teasing his new media entity on social media.

In an attempt to restart his career, Chris, 51, hinted that "The Chris Cuomo Project" is coming soon, sharing the art for his venture to Instagram last week.

Source: Mega

"Show you are a proud Free Agent by using the link in my bio for merch," his caption read. "Buying merch raises money that we will use to help others. #FreeAgent."

An insider told The Post, per Page Six, that Andrew Cuomo's younger brother rebranded himself as a "free agent'" and plans to launch the podcast soon. His major career move will be streamed on both his website and YouTube.

"His podcast will be recorded and streamed. Chris is loaded, so he will do it right," said the source. "And he’s doing this not to make money, it is to get his voice back out there."

The insider also candidly told the publication that Chris is "going rogue" in a "move of defiance" against CNN after getting the boot from the network last year for advising his brother and former New York Governor through his sexual misconduct scandal.

Source: Mega

"He will find guests who are also ‘free agents’ and paved their own way to express his concept," the insider teased.

OK! reported CNN launched an investigation into Chris' involvement in the embattled politician's controversy, having found that he tried covering up the allegations against Andrew. Just days before his termination, it was brought to light that Chris himself was accused of sexual misconduct, with him later being accused of trying to destroy the network by exposing CNN boss Jeff Zucker's affair with Allison Gollust.

Luckily for Chris, if podcasting doesn't work out, he may possibly have a future as a firefighter. OK! learned he is looking into becoming a volunteer firefighter in the Hamptons, having already officially applied to join the force.

However, Chris' application was withdrawn after a meeting, as EHFD Chief Duane Forrester explained: “It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills and you have to meet a percentage of your calls. That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”

Source: Mega

AdWeek

Chris Cuomo Debuts New Podcast, Briefly Addresses CNN Exit

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo has resurfaced in media world. He is granting the first TV interview since being fired by CNN to NewsNation’s Dan Abrams next week. He has also decided to launch a podcast, which debuted this morning. Cuomo said The Chris Cuomo Project will be an...
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Returns To Talk Show, Grabs Wigs & Purple Chair Before Memorabilia Could Be Trashed

Wendy Williams went back to the set of her talk show one more time — but only to grab her memorabilia before the items could be tossed. Radar has learned Wendy, 57, returned to The Wendy Williams Show after the last episode aired to collect several items she left behind before anyone could dump her stuff or sell it. "We took it from the show. When they announced the show was over, I said to Wendy, 'let's go get your stuff,'" the former host's new manager, Will Selby, revealed."I thought 'Why should it stay there- so people can sell...
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

