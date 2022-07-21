Is Axed CNN Host Chris Cuomo Making A Career Comeback?

Source: Mega

Despite a major career hiccup, it looks like Chris Cuomo is ready to get back to work.

The fired CNN host is making a career return with a new podcast and a digitally streamed show, it was reported, with the 51-year-old already teasing his new media entity on social media.

In an attempt to restart his career, Chris, 51, hinted that "The Chris Cuomo Project" is coming soon, sharing the art for his venture to Instagram last week.

"Show you are a proud Free Agent by using the link in my bio for merch," his caption read. "Buying merch raises money that we will use to help others. #FreeAgent."

An insider told The Post, per Page Six, that Andrew Cuomo's younger brother rebranded himself as a "free agent'" and plans to launch the podcast soon. His major career move will be streamed on both his website and YouTube.

"His podcast will be recorded and streamed. Chris is loaded, so he will do it right," said the source. "And he’s doing this not to make money, it is to get his voice back out there."

The insider also candidly told the publication that Chris is "going rogue" in a "move of defiance" against CNN after getting the boot from the network last year for advising his brother and former New York Governor through his sexual misconduct scandal.

"He will find guests who are also ‘free agents’ and paved their own way to express his concept," the insider teased.

OK! reported CNN launched an investigation into Chris' involvement in the embattled politician's controversy, having found that he tried covering up the allegations against Andrew. Just days before his termination, it was brought to light that Chris himself was accused of sexual misconduct, with him later being accused of trying to destroy the network by exposing CNN boss Jeff Zucker's affair with Allison Gollust.

Luckily for Chris, if podcasting doesn't work out, he may possibly have a future as a firefighter. OK! learned he is looking into becoming a volunteer firefighter in the Hamptons, having already officially applied to join the force.

However, Chris' application was withdrawn after a meeting, as EHFD Chief Duane Forrester explained: “It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills and you have to meet a percentage of your calls. That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”