ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois' Most Beautiful River

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2zDx_0gnkqN0900
Photo: Getty Images

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Illinois . Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest .

According to Cheapism , the most beautiful river in all of Illinois is the Vermilion River. This river is a total of 28-miles-long and flows through an abundance of landforms throughout the state .

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Vermilion River:

"The only Illinois river to earn the federal Wild and Scenic designation, the sleepy 28-mile Vermilion's Middle Fork passes through a wide variety of landscapes, including high bluffs, forests, and prairie. There are plenty of sand bars for paddlers to hop out and observe hawks, turtles, and other wildlife, and the river valley hosts two dozen threatened or endangered species."

For more information regarding the most beautiful river in each state visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

Horrifying Illinois: How Starved Rock State Park Got Its Name

When you've lived in a state for your entire life, it's sometimes jarring to find out something about its history that you had absolutely no idea about. My family and I had been discussing cool spots for day trips here in Illinois, rather than taking a week to vacation in just one spot. There's certainly no shortage of must-see attractions, and I was taking my time checking out a few different possibilities when I stumbled upon some information that was pretty shocking to me.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Videos Show Huge Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Illinois Friday

If you happened to be up early and outside Friday morning anywhere in or near Illinois, you likely saw a brilliant fireball that was reported by hundreds. The American Meteor Society reported this fireball was flashed across the sky at approximately 5:52am on Friday, July 22. As of this writing, 137 people have claimed to have seen this bright streak. Several doorbell and security cameras recorded the event. This is video shared by Frank Trout Jr.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Strong storms approaching NE Illinois

Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving ESE across central and southern Wisconsin this evening. The southern end of the line of storms is building, and with an upper-level disturbance approaching from the west along with a low-level infusion of warm moist unstable SW flow, there appears to be favorable support for continued expansion of the storms southward into northern Illinois. Should this development occur, storms could move SE first into northernmost counties, track toward Chicago and then farther SE.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Alissa Rose

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Illinois.

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Illinois. According to the University of Illinois Extension, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Illinois in 2015 in northern Illinois and in 2016 in southern Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Family Camping#River Valley#Endangered Species
WGN News

Tornados located in Joliet, Naperville as severe storms hit Chicago area

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado was located over Joliet Saturday morning and another was confirmed in Naperville as storms moved throughout the Chicago area. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 a.m. The tornado threat eased around 6:30 a.m., according to […]
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WGN News

Tornado touches down in Naperville, another spotted in Joliet: NWS

JOLIET, Ill. — A tornado touched down in Naperville and another was located over Joliet Saturday morning as severe storms moved throughout the Chicago area. Later Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed both tornados. A Tornado Warning was in effect until 6:30 a.m. and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues to be in effect until 10:15 […]
JOLIET, IL
Telegraph

CAT’s Illinois departure erodes public trust

Like many Illinoisans, I was saddened to learn that Caterpillar Tractor Company is moving its world headquarters from our state to Texas. CAT has been an important company in Illinois. It has been especially vital to my hometown of Peoria, where its world headquarters were located for nearly nine decades. My dad was a civil engineer who spent his entire career at CAT and working there allowed my parents to put six kids through college. I have always been grateful to the company and admired its deep commitment to Peoria. It was the pillar of the community and appeared to relish that role.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

The List Of Most Popular Cheap Beers In Illinois Is Out, Where Is Busch Light?

I don't drink beer often these days, it leaves me feeling bloated. If I have a few too many a 2-day hangover is inevitable. I will have one or two here and there, usually if I'm outdoors and don't bring my drink. But, I'm in the minority because beer is incredibly popular in Illinois and everywhere else. When I saw the list of the most popular beers in Illinois I was sure I could get the top 5 but I was wrong.
ILLINOIS STATE
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pritzker, Lightfoot are record holders

Governor JB Pritzker has so much money he can pretty much do whatever he wants, including helping to elect the Republican he preferred to run against in November. There is absolutely no doubt that Pritzker, either directly or indirectly, used money to slam all of the Republican gubernatorial candidates in the past June 28 Republican Primary, orchestrating the nomination of the person he felt would be his weakest opponent, Darren Bailey.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Storms cause damage, flooding in Central Illinois

COLFAX, Ill. (WCIA) – Severe storms moved through parts of Central Illinois Saturday afternoon, causing flash flooding, wind damage and bringing large hail with it. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Livingston and McLean Counties. A funnel cloud was reported near Chenoa, but no touchdowns were reported.
COLFAX, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy