This Is Michigan's Most Beautiful River

Photo: Getty Images

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Michigan . Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through multiple forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through a few national forests throughout the state . Locals are also able to hunt near the river.

According to Cheapism , the most beautiful river in all of Michigan is the Pine River. This river is a total of 53-miles-long.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Pine River:

"In a state loaded with lovely rivers, the Pine stands out for both its beauty and abundant opportunities for recreation, including canoeing, hunting, swimming, and hiking. The 53-mile river, much of which flows through the Huron-Manistee National Forests, is also a draw for anglers as a designated Blue Ribbon Trout Stream."

