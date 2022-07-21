President Joe Biden has COVID with 'very mild' symptoms, White House says

(The Center Square) – The White House said Thursday President Joe Biden has COVID-19 and is "experiencing very mild symptoms."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is still able to do his duties as president and that the White House will give daily updates on his status.

"This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19," Jean-Pierre said in a statement. "He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

Biden has been vaccinated and received two booster shots.

The White House said the president will be isolated until he tests negative for COVID, per White House protocols.

"Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the president during the day today, including any members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the president during yesterday’s travel," Jean-Pierre said. "The president’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result."