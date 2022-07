A local farmer has been labelled a hero after bravely intervening to slow a ferocious wildfire spreading across a field in Kent. Firefighters were called to tackle a huge crop blaze that broke out in a field in Lenham Heath, between Maidstone and Ashford in Kent, just before 3.15pm on Saturday.The fire spread across almost 20 acres of land and could be seen by a huge queue of lorry drivers on the M20.Farmer Bill Alexander “rapidly stepped in” and used his tractor to cut the crops around the fire to help slow it down after the wind turned the...

