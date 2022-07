Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is bringing back the cast of the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. During yesterday's Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount Pictures showed off an exclusive clip from its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie. The clip showed Chris Pine's adventuring party face off against two rival groups in a maze-style arena filled with D&D monsters. One of the rival groups was the adventuring party from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. It was unclear based on the descriptions coming from the Hall H presentation whether the 1980s group was aged up at all, or if they were still kids like they were in the original cartoon.

