City Of Tulsa Opens New Cooling Station At Expo Square

The City of Broken Arrow is adjusting their trash pickup times. Drivers will begin their shifts earlier to avoid the afternoon heat. For all of this week, customers are asked to place their trash and recycling carts on the curb the night before their scheduled pickup day.
Catoosa residents got the chance to review final drafts for downtown planning while snacking on waffles Saturday. The city hosted a Waffle Extravaganza to showcase drawings from city architects and planners to gather community feedback. Designs cover the next 15 to 20 years and include space for multifamily housing and...
The son of an author who wrote about his experiences during the Tulsa Race Massacre signed copies of his father's book Sunday. The Black Wall Street T-Shirt Shop near Archer and Greenwood hosted the event to promote the book "Murder in the Streets". William "Choc" Phillips started writing it in...
A Claremore church is now operating as a cooling station in Rogers County for anyone who needs to beat the extremely hot temperatures. The doors will stay open as long as temperatures are dangerously hot. Claremore’s First United Methodist Church opened its west campus doors along Highway 20 from 10...
UPDATE 11:20 AM JULY 24, 2022: The Andolini's Pizzeria on Cherry Street said they will reopen Sunday at noon. The restaurant said this was possible because of vendors that rushed to their aid as well as their passionate employees. UPDATE 6:30 PM JULY 23, 2022: Andolini's on Cherry Street is...
People in Catoosa got a chance to see the proposed plans for downtown on Thursday evening. The city started working on the plans earlier this year, which include space for new restaurants, stores, homes and community services. People got to meet with city leaders and the design team on Thursday...
Veterans in Green Country are getting a chance of a lifetime to fly to historic places for free thanks to a nonprofit out of Pryor. Next weekend, the nonprofit is holding a caravan ride to help even more veterans see the nation's capitol. Wayne Perego, founder of the Northeast Oklahoma...
First responders aren't letting the dangerous heat stop them from taking care of people in need. But they need help of their own during the heat wave. Just because the weather is brutally hot, doesn't mean Tulsa Firefighters stop responding to calls. But it does make it even more dangerous for them.
About 75 homes near Lake Bixhoma haven't had water service because their pump needs repairs. Bixby city leaders said a new temporary pump will be installed by Sunday night, and it will refill the water storage tank near the lake. They also said the restroom facilities set up for residents...
The Tulsa Air and Space Museum invited creators of a Tuskegee Airmen comic book to be a part of a new exhibit. Artists Marcus Williams and Greg Burnham visited the museum Saturday to showcase Tuskegee Heirs, their futuristic sci-fi comic based on real people. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group...
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is testing new wrong-way signs on several I-40 exits to help alert drivers when they are going the wrong way. The system uses thermal cameras to help figure out when a vehicle enters a ramp in the wrong direction and then uses flashing lights to help get the driver’s attention.
An Owasso grass fire was contained by Limestone and Owasso firefighters Sunday evening. The grass fire was near 106th Street North and 177th East Avenue in Owasso. Authorities said large trees caught fire around 5 p.m. and the flames spread toward homes. The Limestone Fire Department said about 25 acres...
Middle and high school students were able to put their creative skills to the test at this year’s STEMFORCE workshop at OSU-Tulsa. Students participating in this year’s workshop combined history and science by building a scale model of Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District. These students used Science, Technology,...
A Bartlesville man is sentenced to over 20 years in prison for defrauding investors as a movie producer. A federal district judge in Florida sentenced former actor and movie producer Jason Van Eman to 262 months in prison. A federal jury found Van Eman guilty of helping with a financing...
The Tulsa Police Department is trying to improve how officers respond to mental health crises with a new employee. The TPD recently welcomed Katez Marshall as the Clinical Coordinator for the Mental Health Unit. Marshall is someone the TPD says has a lot of experience in counseling therapy and teaching.
Tulsa police arrested two men Saturday at the Center of the Universe Downtown. Police say they were patrolling the area overnight, when they saw several people loitering in the Jazz Hall of Fame parking lot. Officers noticed a couple of open cases of beer in the back seat of one...
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after a crash Sunday afternoon. Troopers said two cars were involved in the crash on the US-75 southbound on ramp near E. 66th St. North. The OHP said Glenn Willis, 69, died at...
TULSA, Okla. - People experiencing a mental health crisis now have a quicker and easier way of getting help by dialing 988. The hotline was launched over the weekend across the country so we asked Dr. Sarah Johnson from OSU Tulsa to discuss the push to provide more mental health resources nationwide as well as some other hotlines to provide help to specific communities.
--- Emergency crews responded to a wreck in Tulsa on Thursday afternoon. The wreck happened at the intersection of North Peoria Avenue and East Apache Street, where a pickup truck collided into a trash truck. The pickup truck driver was transported to a hospital by EMSA, according to TFD. The...
Two state lawmakers want to see any evidence that Tulsa Public Schools violated the state law that regulates how districts teach about race and gender. The State Department of Education said the violation happened during training for teachers and staff, and did not involve classroom activity. The State Board of...
