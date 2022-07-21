ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Irish Scheduled for 2022 Gotham Classic

und.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCETON, N.J. – The 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team continues to come together as the field for the 10th Gotham Classic was announced. The Irish are making their third appearance in the Gotham Classic,...

und.com

und.com

Irish Tab Amanda Eberhart as Associate Coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame head softball coach Deanna Gumpf has announced the hiring of Amanda Eberhart as its next associate coach. Eberhart joins the Fighting Irish after serving as the head coach at Valparaiso during the 2021-22 academic year. “I am extremely excited to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Peter Jones Ready For Another Important Notre Dame Visit

With the big summer recruiting event just around the corner, several talented 2024 recruits have already RSVP’d to travel to Note Dame on July 26. Among the most notable visitors expected is Malvern (Pa.) Preparatory offensive lineman Peter Jones, who will be making his second visit to campus in the last four months.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Irish Athletics Claims 2022 Men's Capital One Trophy

The University of Notre Dame earned the 2022 Men’s Capital One Cup in 2021-22, edging the University of Texas 78-73 in the final standings released this summer. It marks the second time the Irish have claimed the Cup title on the men’s side and Notre Dame becomes just the fourth school to claim multiple titles in the competition’s history.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Gould Extols Virtues Of Early IWU Commitment

Warsaw Tiger senior guard and 2022 Times-Union Player of the Year Jaxson Gould tweeted his announcement to commit to the Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) men’s basketball program June 24. The Times-Union caught up with him to discuss the takeaways of an early commitment, and the process leading him toward being a future Wildcat.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Local Woman Takes Fourth Place In Badwater 135 Ultramarathon

Warsaw’s Suzi Swinehart has been running competitively since she was eight years old, competing in her first marathon at 19. She would eventually move up to ultramarathons, her first being the HUFF 50k run in Huntington. Still looking to increase the challenge, Swinehart’s quest to find the biggest and toughest races in the world would take her to Death Valley, California, home of Badwater 135.
WARSAW, IN
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Sun King Brewery opens newest tap room in Mishawaka

The operators of Indianapolis-based Sun King Brewery have opened their newest tap room in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka location is at The Mill at Ironworks Plaza, 235 Ironworks Ave., a mixed-use residential development next to Beutter Park on the St. Joseph River just outside South Bend and near the University of Notre Dame. Sun King’s other locations are in downtown Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Kokomo, Mishawaka, Indianapolis International Airport and Sarasota, Florida.
MISHAWAKA, IN
103.3 WKFR

These 7 West Michigan Spots Are Serving Up Some Savory Steaks

When you find yourself in the mood for a steak, you want that steak to be delicious. After all, they're not cheap and, unfortunately, are easily overcooked too. So, you want to know that the place you choose not only has savory steaks but also knows how to serve them up at the perfect temperature. Obviously, that's medium rare, right?
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Memorial mass and bench rededication planned to honor late doctor

A memorial mass and bench rededication ceremony will be hosted by the Saint Joseph Health System in honor of South Bend Orthopaedics doctor, Dr. Todd Graham. Dr. Graham was shot and killed in July of 2017 after refusing to provide a patient with an opioid prescription. According to ABC 57...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Chevrolet is making a comeback in South Bend. Plans call for the construction of a new Chevy dealership on the city’s south side, off Ireland Road. Gates Chevrolet closed its downtown South Bend store in 2008. At the time, it was operating out of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Shipshewana and LaGrange County, Indiana!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, John chats with Phyllis Youga, Executive Director, LaGrange County Convention & Visitors Bureau, about all the fun things to do in Shipshewana / LaGrange County in Indiana!
CHICAGO, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Court of Appeals of Indiana rules on I&M’s use of eminent domain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Did a local power company misuse its power?. Indiana’s Court of Appeals has a constitutional problem with the recent use of eminent domain on the part of Indiana Michigan Power. The sharply worded ruling states that “property owners have a right to defend against...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating incident on Main Street in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an incident in Mishawaka Friday evening. A police presence was called to an incident with that occurred on Main Street near Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka. Follow 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest...
MISHAWAKA, IN

