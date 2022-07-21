BTC, SOL, AVAX, MATIC and ADA Price Analysis for July 21

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu partners with longtime Marvel collaborators. According to the official release, the Shiba Inu team has chosen The Third Floor (TTF) for the design and construction of its Metaverse Project. TTF is known as the busiest visualization company that collaborated on projects in Hollywood and around the world, including “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Wonder Woman,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and other prominent movies. Within the newly established partnership, TTF will help Shiba Inu developers define and develop virtual environments, buildings and landmarks for a true Shiba-inspired universe. The art-driven vision shared by the Shiba Inu community was “inspiring,” says Dane Smith, TTF’s chief creative officer. He believes that the Metaverse can potentially offer an infinite number of possibilities and mixed-reality experiences.

