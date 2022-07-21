ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque airport terminal named for Black WWII fighter pilot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The main terminal at Dubuque’s regional airport has been renamed to honor a Black World War II fighter pilot from the eastern Iowa city.

The family of the late Robert Martin, city leaders and those who sought the change gathered Tuesday for a ribbon cutting at the Dubuque Regional Airport to commemorate the new name, the Capt. Robert L. Martin Terminal, the Telegraph Herald reported.

Martin, who died in 2018 at the age of 99, was a native of Dubuque who joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and flew missions with the famed Tuskegee Airmen — the U.S. Army’s first Black aviators.

During the war, Martin flew numerous missions in Europe and was shot down while flying over Yugoslavia. For his service, Martin was awarded several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and, later, the Congressional Gold Medal.

The renaming of the airport terminal followed a two-year campaign, kicked off by Dawnelle Gordon when she submitted a petition asking for the change. In 2020, the Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted unanimously to approve renaming the airport terminal for Martin.

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
