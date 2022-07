BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Learning to come together. That's what the New Life International Ministries looked to achieved Saturday. Pastor Eric Bell and the community had a day of reconnection with water slides, vendors, and good music. This was the first event in three years and to make up for lost time, they say sharing positivity and togetherness is what its all about.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO