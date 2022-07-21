ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

By TJ Leverentz
KROC News
KROC News
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...

KAAL-TV

Southeastern Minnesota hit with severe storms

(ABC 6 News) - Saturday afternoon southeastern Minnesota was hit with severe thunderstorms that brought damaging winds and lots and lots of rain. In Rochester, the heavy rain made lowered visibility behind the wheel. The wind made the rain sift across the roadways, and were so strong it knocked over trees in peoples yards and onto the roads.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Stormy Saturday Left Many in Southeast Minnesota Without Power

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Severe thunderstorms rolled through southeast Minnesota Saturday afternoon and throughout the night, leaving many area residents without power. High winds hit Rochester Saturday afternoon, with gusts reaching as high as 66 mph in northwest Rochester. Hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota were without power as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Some customers in Rochester were without power for over 19 hours. That power has since been restored.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 2:00 p.m. and includes the area just to the south of St. Cloud. Round 1 of 2 severe thunderstorm threats today. Wind, hail, and lightning are the primary...
MINNESOTA STATE
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans might be able to see the northern lights Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Clear skies overnight will give Minnesotans the chance to see the northern lights.  Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that a minor geomagnetic storm Friday night is expected to turn into a moderate geomagnetic storm early Saturday morning. "This means the northern lights are possible as far as south of Minnesota," Meadows said.   The best way to see the atmospheric phenomenon is to get a good view of the northern sky, preferably in a place with little to no light pollution. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere. They usually display in a greenish color, although shades of red, yellow and blue are also possible. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Santa Sighting Possible at Popular Golf Course in Rochester

I interrupt this extremely hot, summer day in July to let you know that a very popular celebrity is making a visit to Rochester, Minnesota on Monday, July 25th! Normally, we see this popular dude when the temps are below freezing in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin so it will be fun to wave at the big guy while our fingers aren't frozen.
ROCHESTER, MN
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Severe Thunderstorms
KROC News

Construction Work Closing Two Highway 14 Medians Near Rochester Begins Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Construction work to close the Highway 14 medians at Olmsted County Road 44 and 7th Street northwest is set to begin west of Rochester Monday. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said crews will begin removing pavement along the medians on Monday as part of an interim safety effort aimed at reducing high-speed t-bone crashes until an interchange can be funded and built at County Road 44.
ROCHESTER, MN
mprnews.org

So far, Minnesota avoids recent national uptick in COVID cases

On Wednesday we learned that both President Joe Biden and Sen. Tina Smith have COVID-19. This is on the heels of learning that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tested positive. While all were fully vaccinated and boosted, which may be helping...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Mobile Home Complete Loss After Fire in Southeast Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A mobile home is a complete loss after a fire in southeast Rochester Friday afternoon. The Rochester Fire Department arrived at Oak Terrace Moblie Home Park off of Marion Road just before 4:30 p.m. to one of the homes on fire. Crews found the single-family mobile home with a large volume of fire and black smoke.
ROCHESTER, MN
Weather
Environment
NWS
KROC News

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota’s June Jobless Rate Set a New National Record

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials say they have confirmed that Minnesota's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was the lowest ever recorded for any state. The 1.8% jobless rate was the lowest for Minnesota since the state began tracking the statistic in the mid-1970s. The previous record...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
iHeartRadio

This Is Wisconsin's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Wisconsin. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through multiple forests throughout the northern most region of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

