Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...krocnews.com
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...krocnews.com
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0