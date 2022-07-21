ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Man accused of assault at BG gas station

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Toledo man was arrested after he allegedly punched another man at a Bowling Green gas station. Bowling Green...

www.sent-trib.com

nbc24.com

Uncle of stabbing victim charged with murder

Toledo, Ohio - Toledo Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his uncle. Officers arrived at a home in the 400-block of Northdale Drive at 9:09 p.m. Saturday and found the victim, identified as Wesley Imber, stabbed at least one time. Paramedics took Imber to Saint Vincent's Hospital where he later died.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man stabbed to death in west Toledo Saturday, uncle arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead after being stabbed by his uncle on Saturday night, according to Toledo police. The incident happened on the 400-block of Northdale Drive in west Toledo at 9:09 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they found Wesley Imber, 30, suffering from...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Motorcyclists ride to honor lives of fallen Toledo police officers

TOLEDO, Ohio — Motorcycle enthusiasts came together on Sunday to honor fallen Toledo police officers Anthony Dia and Brandon Stalker. The morning's ride was the third Annual Pack-a-Pickup for Pets and Toddler Toys motorcycle ride. Riders donated pet food, pet supplies or any toddler toy to participate. The ride...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man indicted for assault, stealing packages

A Bowling Green man who allegedly assaulted a teen and stole packages has been indicted. A Wood County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Josef Heuser, 21, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor; two counts petty theft, both first-degree misdemeanors; theft of drugs, a fourth-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, a first-degree misdemeanor.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
City
Green, OH
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Marathon, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Toledo, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Crime & Safety
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
13abc.com

TPD: Man stabbed by Uncle on Northdale Rd

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, a man died from his stab wounds in Toledo. After 10:00 p.m. on July 23, TPD responded to a call for a man who had been stabbed in the front yard of a home on the 400 block of Northdale Rd, according to a press release from TPD.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Teen drowns in swimming pond at Monroe County campground

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 15-year-old boy died in a drowning accident Saturday night at a local KOA Campground. The victim was identified as Jaylen Christopher Hill of Detroit, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to a 5:23 p.m. report that a 15-year-old boy had...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
#Gas Station#Violent Crime#W Wooster St#Bgpd
sent-trib.com

Brothers sentenced for their part in downtown BG shooting

Two brothers who were involved in a downtown shooting last year have been sentenced to community control. Cedrion Williams, 20, and Cedric Williams Jr., 21, both of Toledo, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. On Aug. 1, Cedrion Williams and Javen McIntoush were...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced for fatally shooting man in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the death of a man in Toledo last year. Julie Hickok was sentenced to serve at least 13 years, and a maximum 15 years behind bars, after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification. She was convicted of killing Ryan Zam, 32, when she pleaded guilty to the charges on July 5.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Short-staffed Lake Township carries on

MILLBURY — Stores and restaurants are short staffed and government entities can be added to that list. There were 10 burials last week at the Lake Township Cemetery, and staff there — minus one person — struggled to keep up, said Trustee Richard Welling. “We’re short on...
MILLBURY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13abc.com

15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A 15-year-old male was pulled from the water at the KOA campground in Monroe County Saturday evening after officials responded to reports of a drowning, according to a press release by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call at 5:23...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Hancock County chase nearly ends in tragedy

FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the dash-cam video from a dramatic chase in Hancock County earlier this month. The video from the trooper's patrol car shows a July 14 chase along I-75 involving a reckless driver who crosses the median into oncoming traffic and nearly crashes.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana was pronounced dead after being struck with a vehicle in Paulding County, according to the Ohio State Highway State Patrol. Juan Gibson was standing in the eastbound lane of State Route 613, near Van Wert St in the Village...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man hospitalized in shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo overnight. According to police records, officers responded to the 500 block of Hobart around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person shot. Police say a 20-year-old man was shot and taken to an area...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

16-year-old killed in Wood County crash

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Pemberville teenager is dead after a crash in Wood County Friday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Cole Genson, 16, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Lemoyne Road and Rees Road in Freedom Township around 3:00 p.m. The sheriff’s...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Northwood police looking for missing boy

An 18-month-old boy has been reported missing and was last seen with his mother. Eduardo Olvera Jr. is approximately 2-3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. His mother is Claudia Olvera, possibly driving a gold Honda Odyssey. She does not have custody of the boy. Anyone with information...
Lima News

Driver, juvenile victim in Harrison Avenue accident identified

LIMA — The Lima Police Department has released the name of the child who died Monday evening as a result of injuries she sustained after being struck by a motorist on Harrison Avenue. According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident in the...
LIMA, OH
CBS Detroit

Police: Inkster Man Shot, Killed At Southfield Apartment

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — An Inkster man was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Southfield. Police say at about 6:53 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to the Franklin Hills Apartments for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Police say he was an acquaintance of the residents at the apartment. Authorities say the person who fired the shot was on the scene and taken into custody. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

