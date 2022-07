By Jim Calfa: Canelo Alvarez is working on his mobility in preparing for his trilogy fight against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th. The former four-division world champion Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is working on his poor mobility because his last opponent, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol utilized his quick footwork to defeat him two months ago on May 7th.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO