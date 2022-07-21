ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss women’s golf ranked third overall amongst WGCA All-Scholar teams

Cover picture for the articleCORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Ole Miss women’s golf team earned a new program-best mark Wednesday enroute to receiving WGCA All-Scholar Team honors, with the Rebels’ team GPA of 3.890 ranking third in the nation. The award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest...

