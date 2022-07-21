ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old in Norfolk

By Ali Sullivan The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
NORFOLK — A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting in Norfolk Sunday that seriously injured a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Norfolk police announced Thursday. The charges are felony counts due to the injury involved, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Greenleaf Drive, in the Diggs Town neighborhood, around 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunfire. A 15-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old boy was in critical condition as of Thursday morning, a police spokesperson said.

The 13-year-old boy is being held at the Norfolk Detention Center, police said.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Darryl Green
3d ago

these 2 should of been home in the bed 12:45am were are the parents they need to be charged with child neglect

