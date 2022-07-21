ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Montverde guard Johnson, who is ranked No. 24 by ESPN.com, to visit Kansas on Monday

By Gary Bedore
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGL7p_0gnkfTIs00
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self spoke with media members at his 2022 summer camp for youths. Gary Bedore gbedore@kcstar.com

Chris Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior combo guard from Montverde (Florida) Academy, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas starting Monday, he told On3.com and Jayhawkslant.com.

Johnson, the No. 24-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to ESPN.com, No. 32 by 247sports.com and No. 58 by Rivals.com, recently told Rivals.com he also is considering visiting Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and UConn. In the past, Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi, Houston, Memphis, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU have also reportedly shown interest.

“They (KU coaches) love my game and they’ve been on me pretty much a year and a half. I love that coaching staff,” Johnson told Rivals.com.

KU assistant coach Jeremy Case has been the lead recruiter for Johnson., who was offered a scholarship by KU on Oct. 14, 2021.

“He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He’s cool, but he lets you know the real. He doesn’t sugarcoat things,” Johnson said of Case.

Johnson — he is originally from Fort Bend, Texas — plays for the Houston Defenders on the Under Armour AAU circuit.

Scotty Middleton cuts KU from list

Scotty Middleton, a 6-6, 180-pound senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has eliminated KU from his list of schools. Middleton told 247sports.com he will choose either Ohio State, Seton Hall or UConn on Aug. 6.

The Brad Beal Elite AAU player is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No, 62 by Rivals.com.

“I feel like once you know that It’s time to break it down and lock in on one school,” Middleton told 247sports.com. ”l really just want to get it done and then focus on the Sunrise season.”

Recruiting analysts believe Ohio State is the favorite.

“I’m truly blessed to be in this situation and it is going to be more excitement to make a dream come true and achieve one of my goals,” Middleton said of announcing his college choice.

Middleton was born in South Carolina then moved to Miami, Florida in sixth grade. Middleton played at The Patrick School in New Jersey his sophomore season of high school then moved to Sunrise Christian for the 2021-22 campaign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bill Self Held Off Recruiting Trail Amid NCAA Probe

View the original article to see embedded media. Reigning national champion Kansas held its head coach Bill Self, as well as assistant Kurtis Townsend, off the road during the June and July live recruiting period as the NCAA continues its years-long probe into the school’s basketball recruitment practices, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.
LAWRENCE, KS
bringonthecats.com

41 DAYS TO 2022 KICKOFF: Austin Moore

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #41 Austin Moore.
LOUISBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Bel Aire, KS
State
Alabama State
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
City
Lawrence, KS
State
South Carolina State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
City
Johnson City, KS
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Auburn, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Basketball Player Mitch Lightfoot Selling Final Four Memorabilia

On April 4th, Kansas captured their fourth national championship with a 72-69 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels. This was the Jayhawks 16th Final Four appearance, which is the fifth-most all time, and tied Bill Self with former head coach Roy Williams for most appearances by a Kansas coach, with four.
KANSAS STATE
midwestwanderer.com

Chasing BigBoy 4014 Through Kansas

In 2021, Union Pacific’s legendary restored steam locomotive, BigBoy 4014, traveled five weeks, through ten states. Having filmed it in 2019 as it rolled through Illinois, Skip wanted to see more of it. When he mentioned he wanted to “chase the train” through Kansas, I was apprehensive. But it was a road trip, and I don’t pass up road trips. The experience turned out to be lots of fun, filming and photographing the train as it traveled from Kansas City, Missouri, to Salina, Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville native joins Kansas City Outlaws

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Outlaws, a professional bull riding team, signed Smithville native Koltin Hevalow to the team’s protected roster, prior to the launch of the Professional Bull Riders Team Series in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 25-26, according to a team release. Hevalow joins the Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Espn Com#Florida Rrb Academy#Jayhawkslant Com#Rivals Com#Texas A M#Lsu#The Houston Defenders#Aau#Sunrise Christian Academy#Ohio State
KSN News

Pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway announced

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – NASCAR and Kansas Speedway announce a special tribute honoring veterans and those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Country music star Craig Morgan will play a pre-race concert at Kansas Speedway. The concert will take place before the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by Barstool Sportsbook at Kansas Speedway.
KANSAS CITY, KS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend In Kansas City: July 29-30

Kansas City weekends are always brimming with possibilities. If you’re not sure what to do, here are five goings-on around town. Is it really summer in the Kansas City if you haven’t attended at least one county or state fair? The Leavenworth County Fair offers the complete fair experience with games, contests, derbies, food, rides, and exhibits that showcase the robust farmlands right next door to Kansas City in Leavenworth County. Between rodeos, horse shows, auctions, and bull riding, there’s plenty to do all weekend long.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer Erik Clark shot Jaylon Elmore at Olathe East High School after Elmore shot him four times inside an assistant principal’s office on March 4. An assistant principal, Kaleb Stoppel, was shot and wounded during the exchange, “most likely” by two bullets fired by Clark, Howe said in a report. Clark and Stoppel were released from the hospital the same day. Elmore was hospitalized for weeks before he was jailed on $1 million bond on an attempted capital murder charge. He pleaded not guilty.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
918
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy