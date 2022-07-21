Montverde guard Johnson, who is ranked No. 24 by ESPN.com, to visit Kansas on Monday

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self spoke with media members at his 2022 summer camp for youths. Gary Bedore gbedore@kcstar.com

Chris Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior combo guard from Montverde (Florida) Academy, will make an official recruiting visit to Kansas starting Monday, he told On3.com and Jayhawkslant.com.

Johnson, the No. 24-ranked player in the recruiting Class of 2023 according to ESPN.com, No. 32 by 247sports.com and No. 58 by Rivals.com, recently told Rivals.com he also is considering visiting Arkansas, Alabama, Texas and UConn. In the past, Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi, Houston, Memphis, Georgia, Texas A&M and LSU have also reportedly shown interest.

“They (KU coaches) love my game and they’ve been on me pretty much a year and a half. I love that coaching staff,” Johnson told Rivals.com.

KU assistant coach Jeremy Case has been the lead recruiter for Johnson., who was offered a scholarship by KU on Oct. 14, 2021.

“He’s a real down-to-earth guy. He’s cool, but he lets you know the real. He doesn’t sugarcoat things,” Johnson said of Case.

Johnson — he is originally from Fort Bend, Texas — plays for the Houston Defenders on the Under Armour AAU circuit.

Scotty Middleton cuts KU from list

Scotty Middleton, a 6-6, 180-pound senior small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, has eliminated KU from his list of schools. Middleton told 247sports.com he will choose either Ohio State, Seton Hall or UConn on Aug. 6.

The Brad Beal Elite AAU player is ranked No. 18 in the recruiting Class of 2023 by ESPN.com, No. 35 by 247sports.com and No, 62 by Rivals.com.

“I feel like once you know that It’s time to break it down and lock in on one school,” Middleton told 247sports.com. ”l really just want to get it done and then focus on the Sunrise season.”

Recruiting analysts believe Ohio State is the favorite.

“I’m truly blessed to be in this situation and it is going to be more excitement to make a dream come true and achieve one of my goals,” Middleton said of announcing his college choice.

Middleton was born in South Carolina then moved to Miami, Florida in sixth grade. Middleton played at The Patrick School in New Jersey his sophomore season of high school then moved to Sunrise Christian for the 2021-22 campaign.