Homebuilder Lennar Homes plans to build a subdivision on the Guajolote Ranch tract on the city's Northwest Side. The plans call for 3000 homes on around 1100 acres, well outside current land use guidelines. Many area residents, along with The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance , are opposing the plans. San Antonio Express-News Environment and Water reporter Elena Bruess recently wrote an article which in part looks at the Guajolote development and its potential impact on the environment.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO