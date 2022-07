The Liberal Bee Jays remain in the driver’s seat in the Rocky Mountain Baseball League. After an 8-6 win Friday night at Larks Park, Liberal has clinched at least a share of the league title. One BJ win or one Hays loss will give Liberal the league title outright. The game was called due to a thunderstorm in the top of the eighth as Liberal had a runner on second and no outs.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO