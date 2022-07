The release of Gwen as a Legends of Runeterrra champion in the Forces from Beyond expansion has opened up the meta, specifically with Diana and the Nightfall archetype. Nightfall is an archetype that was first introduced into LoR through the Call of the Mountain expansion. The build encourages aggressive attacks through Diana as its champion. It also contains low-cost spells and followers to trigger Nightfall, an effect that is activated upon playing or casting a second spell or unit during the same turn, allowing for combo and Midrange strategies.

