Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council is being asked to accelerate the city's energy sustainability goals. The goals were originally set by the City Council in 2017 and called for reducing the city's greenhouse gas emissions(GHG) 30% by 2025 and 80% by 2050. The Mayo Clinic recently announced a commitment to reduce its GHG emissions 50% by 2032 and cut its overall energy use 20% by 2032. The federal government has also revised its goals to 40% GHG emission reduction by 2025 and achieve net zero GHG emissions by 2050.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO