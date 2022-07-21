ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Risk of Severe Weather in SE Minnesota Saturday

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see severe weather this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center released an outlook for Saturday that shows most of southeast...

