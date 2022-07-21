ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Responding to federal pressure, Upper Colorado River states seek to revive conservation program

By KUNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStates in the Upper Colorado River Basin are not ready to commit to federal water conservation targets but are seeking to revive a conservation program first launched in 2014. In a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation, officials from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico say they are already dealing with...

DENVER, CO

